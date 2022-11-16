ajc logo
Politically Georgia: How Democratic control of Senate changes the runoff

Political Insider
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Politically Georgia podcast hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy explore how Democratic control of the U.S. Senate changes the runoff race between U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.

Plus, our insiders discuss the Republicans’ pick as the next Georgia House leader to succeed outgoing Speaker David Ralston.

Have a question for Greg and Patricia? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline, and we’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

We here at Politically Georgia would like to know what you think of our podcast. Please take a moment to answer a few questions so we’ll know how to make this podcast even better.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Authors

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter
Follow Patricia Murphy on twitter
