Notices mailed to 185K registered Georgia voters who might have moved

Inactive voters can still cast ballots, but their registrations would be canceled if they miss the next two general elections in 2022 and 2024. None of them voted in last year’s general election or runoff.

Georgia is one of at least nine states with a “use it or use it” law that enables election officials to factor voters’ failure to cast a ballot into the process of canceling their registrations, according to a review of laws compiled by the National Association of Secretaries of State.

Registered voters become inactive in Georgia if they have no contact with election officials for five years, meaning they didn’t cast a ballot, request an absentee ballot, sign a petition or update their registration by changing their addresses or renewing their driver’s licenses.

Voters can check their registration status online on the state’s My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.