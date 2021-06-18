Georgia releases list of 102K voter registrations to be canceled

Raffensperger said canceling obsolete registrations will ensure Georgia’s voter lists are accurate.

“Making sure Georgia’s voter rolls are up to date is key to ensuring the integrity of our elections,” Raffensperger said. “That is why I fought and beat Stacey Abrams in court in 2019 to remove nearly 300,000 obsolete voter files before the November election, and will do so again this year. Bottom line, there is no legitimate reason to keep ineligible voters on the rolls.”

But the court case two years ago wasn’t a complete victory against Fair Fight Action, the voting rights group founded by Abrams.

While a federal judge rejected efforts to block cancellations of voters who had been inactive for over eight years, Raffensperger’s office agreed to reinstate 22,000 voter registrations that were ineligible to be canceled because they had participated in elections before the cut-off date for inactivity.

“The last time Secretary Raffensperger conducted a massive voter purge, he was forced to admit 22,000 errors — 22,000 Georgia voters who would have been kicked off the rolls were it not for Fair Fight Action’s diligence. We’ll be reviewing the list thoroughly and reaching out to impacted voters,” said Lauren Groh-Gargo, CEO of Fair Fight Action.

In all, 287,000 Georgia voter registrations ended up being canceled in 2019.

Voters have an opportunity to save their registrations before they’re removed. Election officials are mailing them notifications letters of their pending cancellations, and if voters respond within 40 days, their registrations will be restored to active status.

During the last batch of cancellations two years ago, about 4,500 Georgia voters prevented their registrations from being canceled after they received notification letters.

This year’s cancellations include a tiny number of registration removals under Georgia’s “use it or lose it” law, which allows election officials to remove people who didn’t vote or respond to mailed notification letters.

Just 276 registrations are being canceled under the “use it or lose it” law because former Secretary of State Brian Kemp’s office didn’t change voters to “inactive” status in 2017 while litigation was pending over the cancellation process, according to Raffensperger’s office. Those voters aren’t eligible to be removed until the state’s next cancellations in 2023.

Voters are declared “inactive” when they’re notified after five years of failing to participate in elections, contact election officials, respond to election officials’ mail or update their registrations. Then their registrations are voided after they miss the next two general elections.

A federal judge recently upheld Georgia’s “use it or lose it” law, finding that canceled voters aren’t significantly burdened because they can re-register to vote.

Most of this year’s cancellations, 101,513, target voters who filed a change of address request with the U.S. Postal Service, had election mail returned to sender.

Another 18,486 registrations were removed last month because they have died, according to information from the Georgia Office of Vital Records and the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC), a partnership of 30 states to share registration information.

There’s no record of any of those deceased voters casting a ballot in the November general election or January runoffs, according to the secretary of state’s office.