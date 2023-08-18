Nikki Haley on South Carolina’s ‘whipping’ economic wins

Before Nikki Haley was Donald Trump’s ambassador to the U.N., she was a two-term Republican governor of South Carolina who had a knack for winning major projects over Georgia.

On stage at The Gathering, host Erick Erickson ticked through some of the economic development coups that Haley scored – including the successful recruitment of a Volvo plant despite an all-out push by Georgia for the multibillion-dollar complex.

“We were whipping y’all’s butt!” the White House hopeful said with a smile.

She described an overhaul of the state’s economic development department with a focus on high-skilled manufacturing jobs. She added an applause line for the conservative crowd.

“I didn’t want any company coming to South Carolina if they were unionized,” she said. “We never wanted a unionized company.”

