Presidential candidate Haley offers uncomfortable ‘truths’ for Republicans

Former South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador issues blunt challenges at the Gathering

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Politics
By
36 minutes ago
X

In introducing Nikki Haley to attendees of the Gathering, the conference’s host, Erick Erickson, chose the word “fearless” to describe the Republican presidential candidate.

She spent the 45 minutes that followed showing why.

Haley, who launched her campaign earlier this year with a quip about how kicking someone hurts more when the kicker is wearing heels, laid her foot to several targets during her Friday appearance.

Some of those on the receiving end were unexpected: former President Donald Trump, Republican lawmakers, the GOP voter base, those who oppose U.S. involvement in the Ukraine war, and even Clemson University football coach Dabo Swinney.

Haley’s question-and-answer session with Erickson capped the first day of the two-day conference at the Grand Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead. She is one of six GOP candidates who accepted invitations to speak at the event.

ExploreLive updates from the Gathering

Haley didn’t hold back in front of a friendly conservative crowd. She staked her case for president based on her experience as the governor of South Carolina and as a “body armor” wearing United States ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump administration. She labeled herself a “new conservative leader” who can give “new solutions” on big issues.

“We look so distracted right now, and when America is distracted, the world is less safe,” Haley said.

The wife of an Army National Guardsman, Haley put her hard-charging style on display. At one point, she issued a challenge to those in the audience, telling them the 2024 election will take courage from voters torn between GOP candidates.

“Don’t complain about what you get if you don’t play in this primary,” Haley said. “It matters.”

ExploreEverything you need to know about the Gathering

She also shared how her fearlessness extends to her passion for her college alma mater. She often sends game-day text messages offering advice to the Clemson Tigers’ Swinney because “he needs to hear it.”

Haley voiced a need for Republicans to heed a similar wake-up call. She considers GOP legislators as much to blame for America’s debt crisis and inflation as Democrats. She pointed to $7.4 billion worth of Republican earmarks in the 2024 federal budget, a number dwarfing the Democrats’ $2.8 billion.

“Sometimes you have to hit rock bottom to see where up is,” she said. “We’re there.”

About the Author

Follow Adam Van Brimmer on facebookFollow Adam Van Brimmer on twitter

Adam Van Brimmer is a journalist who covers politics and Coastal Georgia news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Shawn Still for state Senate

State senator could be suspended over Trump indictment3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Trump’s shadow looms large over GOP gathering of White House hopefuls
2h ago

FROM OUR PUBLISHER
Historic week shows our commitment to informing you
8h ago

Credit: AJC

THE GATHERING 2023
Day 1 of Georgia event in GOP national spotlight

Credit: AJC

THE GATHERING 2023
Day 1 of Georgia event in GOP national spotlight

Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

The Jolt: Trump’s surrender at Fulton jail could upstage GOP debate
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Nikki Haley on South Carolina’s ‘whipping’ economic wins
1h ago
Photos: Scenes from The Gathering
1h ago
Trump’s shadow looms large over GOP gathering of White House hopefuls
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Darnell Wilburn/ Kennesaw State

KSU student’s baseball app among best at Apple coding challenge
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter will celebrate 96th birthday with butterflies
Politics: How to follow updates about Erick Erickson's event, the Gathering
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top