Election 2022: Complete guide to Georgia’s Secretary of State race

The role has gained national prominence since the 2020 presidential election, when Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger refused to give into Donald Trump’s demands to “find” more votes.

With so many candidates in the race, both parties’ primaries might require runoffs. Four Republicans and five Democrats are competing, and candidates can only win outright if they receive more than 50% of the votes cast. A runoff would be held four weeks after the May 24 primary.