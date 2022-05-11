BreakingNews
Election 2022: Complete guide to Georgia’s Secretary of State race

Republican candidates running for Georgia secretary of state participated Monday in the Atlanta Press Club debate at Georgia Public Broadcasting. From left: David Belle Isle, Jody Hice, T.J. Hudson and Brad Raffensperger.

Politics
By Staff reports
8 minutes ago

With authority over elections in Georgia, the secretary of state’s job is one of the most important on the ballot.

The role has gained national prominence since the 2020 presidential election, when Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger refused to give into Donald Trump’s demands to “find” more votes.

With so many candidates in the race, both parties’ primaries might require runoffs. Four Republicans and five Democrats are competing, and candidates can only win outright if they receive more than 50% of the votes cast. A runoff would be held four weeks after the May 24 primary.

On the Republican side, Raffensperger is defending his record against U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, who has said the presidential election was fraudulent and objected to counting electoral votes for Democrat Joe Biden. Investigations and recounts have affirmed Biden’s 12,000-vote victory in Georgia.

There’s less differentiation among the Democratic candidates, including former Fulton County Commission Chairman John Eaves, state Rep. Bee Nguyen and onetime Cobb County Democratic Party Chairman Michael Owens. They are seeking an expansion of voting rights and opposing last year’s changes to Georgia election laws.

Three candidates, according to campaign finance reports through January, have separated themselves from the pack in fundraising: Hice, Nguyen and Raffensperger.

The secretary of state has oversight over elections, corporations, charities and professional licensing

Learn more about the candidates:

DEMOCRATS

Dee Dawkins-Haigler

John Eaves:

Floyd Griffin:

Bee Nguyen

Michael Owens

REPUBLICANS

David Belle Isle

Jody Hice:

T.J. Hudson

Brad Raffensperger

Debate coverage

These candidates, divided by party, participated in the Atlanta Press Club’s debates on May 2. Read our stories about the Democratic and Republican debates or watch them on APC’s Youtube: Democrats and Republicans.

