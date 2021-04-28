New rules planned for Georgia election takeovers and absentee ballots

The voting law removed Raffensperger, a Republican whom GOP lawmakers blamed for then-President Donald Trump’s loss after he mailed absentee ballot applications to nearly 7 million voters last spring and rejected allegations of fraud after the presidential election.

Republican members of the board thanked Raffensperger’s office, which will continue to oversee and certify elections, help draft regulations and set agendas even though he’s no longer a board member. But they didn’t join Worley after he said he wouldn’t intervene with county election management.

“I think I speak for the board when I say that we appreciate you very much and look forward to a continued strong working relationship,” Rebecca Sullivan, the board’s acting chairwoman, said of the secretary of state’s office.

The board will now begin crafting regulations required by Georgia’s voting law, including provisions for performance reviews of county election offices, instant runoffs for military and overseas voters, and redesigned absentee ballot forms that include space for newly required ID numbers.

The law replaced signature verification with requirements that voters submit a driver’s license number, state ID number or other documentation when requesting and returning absentee ballots.

Rules will be developed in time for municipal elections in November, according to an attorney for the secretary of state’s office.

The board also reviewed dozens of cases involving election irregularities over the past several years, often referring them to the attorney general’s office. Violations of state election laws could result in fines, reprimands, letters of recommendation or criminal prosecution.

Election allegations referred to the attorney general’s office