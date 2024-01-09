New Gwinnett facility aims to help sex trafficking victims

Georgia officials celebrated the opening Tuesday of a 24-bed facility in Gwinnett County designed to help sex trafficking victims transition into society.

First Lady Marty Kemp and members of the Grace Commission, the panel she leads that vets new ways to punish the crime and safeguard victims, attended the ceremony.

The Lawrenceville complex, known as Grace’s Place, will be run through a private firm under the Department of Human Services. It will house male and female victims of sex trafficking crimes who are between the ages of 13 and 17.