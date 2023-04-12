Kemps take aim at human trafficking in Georgia

The measure, Senate Bill 42, passed with only one no vote in the Legislature. That dissent was cast by state Sen. Colton Moore, a Republican who regularly votes against legislation.

That was an anomaly. Most of the other measures Marty Kemp has promoted have passed unanimously, including a trio of laws adopted in 2021 that gives victims new power to sue for damages against traffickers and require more education about how to prevent the crime.

“Brian always likes to joke how my bills are more popular than his, but the reality is that the fight against human trafficking is not a partisan issue,” said the first lady.

The package reflects an approach to criminal justice that has put punishing sex traffickers and gang members at the center of the governor’s agenda. He framed it as a push to make Georgia “a hostile state for traffickers and a safe haven for victims.”

It’s not yet clear what the next phase of the legislation will involve, but Marty Kemp said it could wrap into a broader effort to boost mental health resources. That legislation stalled this year amid infighting among Republican lawmakers.

“It’s another light to shine on there,” she said. “That’s something we will definitely be discussing more.”

Anyone with information or suspicions of human trafficking should call the state hotline at 1-866-ENDHTGA, where they can speak with trained law enforcement agents, advocates and first responders.