MLB All-Star game: What Colorado’s voters have that Georgia’s don’t

Ballot drop boxes are available 24 hours a day with a video surveillance system in Colorado, similar to Georgia’s drop boxes permitted last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Georgia’s voting law now limits the usefulness of drop boxes, only allowing them inside early voting locations and during voting hours.

Election officials in Colorado verify mailed ballots based on voter signatures, as Georgia did in previous years. In future elections, Georgia will check absentee ballots based on driver’s license numbers, state ID numbers or other documentation instead of signatures.

Colorado also allows voters to register through election day, enabling them to vote in-person immediately. Georgia has one of the earliest voter registration deadlines in the country, requiring new voters to sign up 29 days before election day.

In all, Colorado’s election laws emphasize voter accessibility while Georgia’s laws require more effort from voters.

Supporters of Georgia’s voting laws say they’re better than Colorado’s, offering two more days of in-person early voting, four more days of mail-in voting, optional Sunday voting and free voter ID cards.

Turnout in Colorado was the second-highest in the nation in the presidential election, with 76% of the voting-eligible population casting ballots, trailing only Minnesota, according to the United States Election Project. In Georgia, 68% of eligible voters participated in the general election, the 26th-highest turnout in the nation.