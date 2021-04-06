MLB All-Star game: What Colorado’s voters have that Georgia’s don’t

By moving the All-Star game to Colorado, Major League Baseball on Tuesday chose a state known for voting access after abandoning Georgia over its new election law.
Georgia doesn’t provide the same kind of voting options as Colorado, where widespread voting by mail contributed to high turnout.
The midsummer baseball game relocated to Colorado in response to Georgia’s voting law passed by the state’s majority-Republican General Assembly. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said last week the league “opposes restrictions to the ballot box” and would move the midsummer game.
Colorado, a Democrat-controlled state, automatically mails ballots to all registered voters before each election, one of five states with a vote-by-mail system. By comparison, Georgia’s election law prohibits governments from sending unsolicited absentee ballot applications to voters.
Colorado offers vote centers for those who don’t want to vote by mail. Vote centers are open for 15 days and available to all registered voters in their county, regardless of their home address. Under Georgia’s voting law, provisional ballots cast outside a voter’s home precinct won’t be counted, and 17 days of in-person early voting are required statewide before general elections.
Ballot drop boxes are available 24 hours a day with a video surveillance system in Colorado, similar to Georgia’s drop boxes permitted last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Georgia’s voting law now limits the usefulness of drop boxes, only allowing them inside early voting locations and during voting hours.
Election officials in Colorado verify mailed ballots based on voter signatures, as Georgia did in previous years. In future elections, Georgia will check absentee ballots based on driver’s license numbers, state ID numbers or other documentation instead of signatures.
Colorado also allows voters to register through election day, enabling them to vote in-person immediately. Georgia has one of the earliest voter registration deadlines in the country, requiring new voters to sign up 29 days before election day.
In all, Colorado’s election laws emphasize voter accessibility while Georgia’s laws require more effort from voters.
Supporters of Georgia’s voting laws say they’re better than Colorado’s, offering two more days of in-person early voting, four more days of mail-in voting, optional Sunday voting and free voter ID cards.
Turnout in Colorado was the second-highest in the nation in the presidential election, with 76% of the voting-eligible population casting ballots, trailing only Minnesota, according to the United States Election Project. In Georgia, 68% of eligible voters participated in the general election, the 26th-highest turnout in the nation.