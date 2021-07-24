Medical marijuana licenses awarded to six companies in Georgia

Caption The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission voted unanimously to award medical marijuana licenses to six companies at the Walker County Civic Center on Saturday, July 24, 2021. MARK NIESSE / MARK.NIESSE@AJC.COM

Companies will have one year to begin operations after contracts are signed following potential protests from losing bidders, providing for patients suffering from conditions including seizures, terminal cancers and Parkinson’s disease.

Two companies won licenses to cultivate medical marijuana oil on 100,000 square feet of indoor growing space: Trulieve GA Inc., an affiliate of a Florida-based medical marijuana company, and Botanical Sciences LLC, a business based in Glennville in South Georgia.

Four companies will be licensed to operate smaller production facilities with 50,000 square feet of growing room: FFD GA Holdings, Theratrue Georgia LLC, Natures GA LLC and Treevana Remedy Inc.

Licenses were awarded based on criteria set in a state law creating the cannabis oil production program in 2019. Businesses submitted plans for production, business operations, facilities and seed-to-sale tracking.

Commissioners said they chose companies that they hope will be able to quickly begin operations for patients who have been waiting six years since Georgia first authorized medical marijuana consumption. The commission announced the winning companies in Rock Spring in northwest Georgia as part of its commitment to travel across the state and not just focus on metro Atlanta.

“The patients are No. 1 in Georgia. If we can provide them what we need as quickly as we can, that’s what our job is,” said Austell Police Chief Bob Starrett.

Caption Jessica Reid of Atlanta says the approval of medical marijuana oil licenses will help her legally obtain low THC oil for her 4-year-old son, Emmanuel, who suffers from seizures. Reid attended the meeting of the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission at the Walker County Civic Center on Saturday, July 24, 2021. MARK NIESSE / MARK.NIESSE@AJC.COM

After prolonged debates in the Capitol, a series of bills passed into law and a licensing process that started a year and a half ago, Georgia will soon have a functioning marijuana program. Until now, patients have obtained low THC oil illegally or by traveling to other states.

“We are finally at a moment where we can move forward with honoring the next step in this process,” said Judith Rochon, a psychiatrist for Kaiser Permanente Behavioral Health Department and a member of the commission.

When the drug begins to be sold at dispensaries, only registered patients will be allowed to buy it. Patients will be able to obtain medical marijuana oil if they suffer from several conditions described in Georgia law, receive approval from a doctor and apply for a low THC oil registration card from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The number of medical marijuana producers could grow in the future.

Commission Chairman Christopher Edwards, principal surgeon at Atlanta Neurological & Spine Institute, said he will ask the Georgia General Assembly to approve an additional two to four licenses.

State legislators initially limited the number of licenses as part of a compromise between House and Senate leaders who had struggled to strike a balance between providing access to legitimate patients while preventing illegal marijuana distribution.

“The patients of Georgia deserve to have access to a medicine they’re signed up for with the Department of Public Health,” said J’lyn Furby of American Kinetics, a public relations firm that focuses on compliance in the cannabis industry. “This historic day in the state of Georgia is going to relieve families of the risk to their livelihoods of bringing in medical cannabis oil.”

The next steps in the medical marijuana program will be finalizing contracts with the six winning companies, then starting operations next year.