Breaking: Marjorie Taylor Greene to lead House subcommittee focused on cutting government spending
Politics
Politics

Marjorie Taylor Greene to lead House subcommittee focused on cutting government spending

Greene’s subcommittee will work with Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy’s DOGE effort.
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, will lead a new House subcommittee that will work with Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy in their effort to deeply cut into federal spending. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, will lead a new House subcommittee that will work with Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy in their effort to deeply cut into federal spending. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said she has been tapped to lead a House subcommittee supporting the work of an agency created by President-elect Donald Trump to find ways to drastically reduce federal spending.

Greene said Rep. James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, created the panel to work alongside Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, and the Department of Government Efficiency that they will lead.

Fox News Digital was the first to report that Greene, a Republican from Rome, will lead the DOGE Subcommittee once the new Congress is sworn in Jan. 3. Comer told Fox the subcommittee “will align with the Trump administration’s priorities to eliminate government waste, streamline the federal government’s operations and cut red tape that’s stifling jobs and increasing costs for the American people.”

Greene later shared the report on X, with the caption “BIG NEWS” and red siren emoji.

Musk and Ramaswamy said in a Wednesday editorial for The Wall Street Journal that their goal is to reduce spending by $500 billion. That is about 7% of the roughly $7 trillion in federal spending, but much of that money consists of defense spending and entitlement programs that are popular with voters and have proved difficult to cut.

One of Trump’s most vocal and fiercest supporters in Congress, Greene said earlier in the year that she was interested in serving as the incoming president’s homeland security chief or filling another role in his Cabinet.

After the election, she decided the best way to support the president-elect would be to push his America First agenda by remaining in the House.

ExploreMarjorie Taylor Greene says she wants to help Donald Trump from Congress

About the Author

Follow Tia Mitchell on facebookFollow Tia Mitchell on twitter

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington Bureau Chief. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Elon Musk's budget crusade could cause a constitutional clash in Trump's second term
Placeholder Image

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Donald Trump could look to Georgia as he builds out his White House team2h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

GOP senators divided on release of Gaetz ethics report as Trump pressures them to move...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The FBI and DHS leaders won't testify publicly about national security threats before the...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Activists urge Georgia lawmakers to abandon focus on transgender children39m ago
LISTEN
LGBTQ+ rights advocate warns Republicans against focusing on transgender restrictions1h ago
UPDATE
Donald Trump could look to Georgia as he builds out his White House team2h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: undefined

WEATHER
Cold blast reaches metro Atlanta; flurries still possible in NE Georgia
They buried their baby girl in Augusta. Now her remains are missing
15 things to do this weekend: Tree lights, snowball fights, more delights