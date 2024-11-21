Marjorie Taylor Greene to lead House subcommittee focused on cutting government spending

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said she has been tapped to lead a House subcommittee supporting the work of an agency created by President-elect Donald Trump to find ways to drastically reduce federal spending.
Greene said Rep. James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, created the panel to work alongside Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, and the Department of Government Efficiency that they will lead.
Fox News Digital was the first to report that Greene, a Republican from Rome, will lead the DOGE Subcommittee once the new Congress is sworn in Jan. 3. Comer told Fox the subcommittee “will align with the Trump administration’s priorities to eliminate government waste, streamline the federal government’s operations and cut red tape that’s stifling jobs and increasing costs for the American people.”
Greene later shared the report on X, with the caption “BIG NEWS” and red siren emoji.
Musk and Ramaswamy said in a Wednesday editorial for The Wall Street Journal that their goal is to reduce spending by $500 billion. That is about 7% of the roughly $7 trillion in federal spending, but much of that money consists of defense spending and entitlement programs that are popular with voters and have proved difficult to cut.
One of Trump’s most vocal and fiercest supporters in Congress, Greene said earlier in the year that she was interested in serving as the incoming president’s homeland security chief or filling another role in his Cabinet.
After the election, she decided the best way to support the president-elect would be to push his America First agenda by remaining in the House.
