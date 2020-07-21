Mailing addresses missing on some Fulton absentee envelopes

So far, nearly 42,000 Fulton voters have been mailed absentee ballots for the Aug. 11 runoff.

“We have those envelopes printed through a vendor, and it appears that there was a printing error,” Corbitt-Dominguez said. Voters with questions should contact the county’s election office, she said.

Absentee ballots should have the address of Fulton County's election office pre-printed on the return envelope.

The envelope printing problem comes after a primary election when many voters said their absentee ballot applications were never processed and in-person voters had to wait in hours-long lines at some polling places.

In addition, 688 absentee voters in Fulton were mailed the wrong runoff ballots this month, receiving nonpartisan ballots instead of the Democratic Party ballots they had requested. Those voters have been sent replacement ballots.

“Ensuring that a return address is on an envelope is basic. Hopefully they can remedy this mistake quickly,” Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs said. “This is yet another indication that Fulton County is holding its voters back by fumbling the most basic of elections administration tasks.”

Explore Fulton reverses course and accepts emailed absentee ballot requests

Fulton Commission Chairman Robb Pitts has said he is disappointed by the continued criticism from state officials, calling it “unnecessary and counterproductive.”

Fulton voters are deciding on several races in the runoff election, including contests for district attorney, sheriff and superior court. Absentee ballots will be counted if they’re received by election officials by 7 p.m. on election day Aug. 11.

Voters who receive absentee ballots with missing address information can call the county’s elections office at 404-612-7060 or write in the address:

Fulton County Registration and Elections

Absentee Ballot Unit

130 Peachtree St. SW, Suite 2186

Atlanta, GA 30303-3443