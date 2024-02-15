The new leader of the influential Georgia committee that decides whether bills get votes in the House is state Rep. Butch Parrish, a Republican from Swainsboro who has been a state representative for nearly 40 years.

House Speaker Jon Burns appointed Parrish to the role Thursday. He’ll take over for Rules Chairman Richard Smith, who died last month.

“Throughout my time in the House, I have strived to bring an open mind, focus on the facts and deliver results for my constituents and the people of Georgia — and that’s what I intend to continue to do as Rules chairman,” Parrish said.