Georgia Rep. Richard Smith, who led the powerful House Rules Committee that set the agenda for votes in the state House, has died suddenly at age 78 after fighting the flu.
Smith, a Republican from Columbus, was known for his steady leadership as a close ally to both current House Speaker Jon Burns and his predecessor, House Speaker David Ralston.
Burns told House members Tuesday that Burns died overnight.
“Richard was larger than life. He loved everyone in this building, and never met a stranger,” Burns, a Republican from Newington, wrote to House members. “He was incredibly kind, generous, wise, supportive, and exceedingly loyal. But he would also tell you how he felt, why he was right, and wouldn’t mince words about it.”
Smith has been in charge of the Rules Committee since the 2020 legislative session and was first elected to the the House in 2004.
“He’s one of those who deserves a statue in his honor — and would have been repulsed at such a thought,” said Kaleb McMichen, a former spokesman for Burns and Ralston.
Gov. Brian Kemp praised Smith as “a longtime public servant and valued friend.”
“He represented the Columbus area well and had an important impact on the entire state,” Kemp said. “We ask that all Georgians join us in praying for his loved ones and keeping the Columbus community in your thoughts.”
Democrats joined their Republican colleagues in expressing condolences for Smith.
“Words cannot begin to express my sorrow for his family, for his friends and for the House,” said House Minority Leader James Beverly, a Democrat from Macon. “My prayers are with the Smith family as they mourn the loss of their beloved family member.”
Former Senate Rules Chairman Jeff Mullis, who now works as a lobbyist, said he hated to hear the news of Smith’s passing.
“Rep. Smith and I were good friends and we worked together being Rules Chairman at the same time,” said Mullis, a Republican from Chickamauga. “He brought a lot of good issues to the floor of the Georgia House.”
Three Rules chairman have died in office in recent years: Smith, state Rep. Jay Powell in 2019, and state Rep. John Meadows in 2018.
Smith previously served as chairman of the House Insurance Committee, and he was a member of the Columbus City Council before he was elected to the House 20 years ago.
— Staff writers Greg Bluestein and Maya T. Prabhu contributed to this article.
