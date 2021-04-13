Lobbyists spent less on lawmakers this COVID session, but nobody went home hungry

Lobbyists’ wining and dining of lawmakers during the legislative session has been going on for decades. They might take out an individual lawmaker or a group of legislators or an entire committee. Such committee dinners — which are usually at Atlanta fine-dining establishments — are as much a part of each session as the final Sine Die gavel that ends each three-month lawmaking extravaganza.

But COVID-19 brought some changes. Numerous lawmakers — and lobbyists — either got the virus before the session or during it. Masks were required in the chambers, and the rope line — where lobbyists traditionally stand two or three deep waiting to buttonhole lawmakers as they exit the House and Senate — was dispensed with in the interest of safe health.

Two of the most costly expenses each year — the big events such as the Wild Hog Supper the night before the start of the session and committee dinners — were either called off or cut way back in 2021.

The AJC reported earlier this year that lobbyists were taking a different approach to their jobs this session because of the pandemic.

Trip Martin, a 38-year lobbying veteran of the Capitol whose firm spent about $10,000 on food and drinks — among the highest of any group this session — said he missed some of the personal interaction with lawmakers.

“I am a face-to-face, eye-to-eye kind of guy,” Martin said. “I like to see people’s expressions.”

When asked whether he was worried about wining and dining in the time of the coronavirus, he said: “Hell yes, I got my shots. But I am still concerned.”

The biggest spenders, according the AJC, were the Beverage Association, Realtors and the trial lawyers lobby, groups that are traditionally in the top 10, particularly for spending on key committees or on House and Senate leadership.

The leading individual spender was Kevin Perry of the Georgia Beverage Association, at $15,549, up a bit from 2019. His biggest listed expenses were a $3,894 lunch for the Georgia Senate, a $3,519 lunch for the House Republican Caucus and a $3,293 lunch for spouses of lawmakers a few days before Valentine’s Day. The Beverage Association represents Coca-Cola and Pepsi, and the expenditures were made well before Coca-Cola’s CEO angered Republican lawmakers by calling their new voting law “unacceptable.”

Second on the list was Scott Palmer MacGregor, who represents, among others, the Augusta Metro Chamber. Most of the $7,600 he listed spending for the session went toward Masters Tournament hats for Gov. Brian Kemp and lawmakers.

Lawmakers said earlier this year that as more Georgians get vaccinated, the routine dinners and other events are likely to return. The first test of that will come this fall, when the General Assembly meets to redraw district lines for state lawmakers and congressional seats. But the 2022 session, when more business interests will be seeking to push or kill legislation, will likely be a better indicator of whether the pandemic slowdown was an aberration.

Big spenders at Capitol

Top business association/groups and individual lobbyist spenders during the 2021 legislative session, according to lobbyist disclosure reports:

Associations:

Georgia Beverage Association — $15,862

Georgia Association of Realtors — $14,777

Georgia Trial Lawyers Association — $11,100

Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce — $7,227

Georgia Electric Membership Corp. — $7,137

Georgia Automobile Dealers Association — $6,399

Georgia Food Bank Association — $6,090

Individual lobbyists

Kevin Perry, Georgia Beverage Association — $15,549

Scott Palmer MacGregor, various clients — $7,621

Trip Martin, various clients — $6,581

Danah Craft, Georgia Food Bank Association — $6,090

Mary Caroline McLean, Georgia Trial Lawyers Association — $5,983

CREDIT: Isaac Sabetai