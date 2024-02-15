News

LIVE: Trump, Harris meet for first time in presidential debate

Tonight’s presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump in Philadelphia is also their first meeting in person.

AJC political reporters Greg Bluestein and Tia Mitchell will be covering the debate from Philadelphia along with colleagues back in Georgia. Stay tuned for live updates on AJC.com and on their X accounts.

MORE COVERAGE:

» Atlanta set the stage for the ABC News presidential debate in Philadelphia

» Georgia voters want Harris and Trump to talk economy, gun violence and immigration during debate

Stay with AJC.com for updates.

AJC Watch Now

Credit: AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: AJC

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP photos

Georgia voters want Harris and Trump to talk economy, gun violence and immigration during...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Harris accepts rules for Sept. 10 debate with Trump on ABC, including microphone muting
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

It's not just Harris and Trump who have a lot at stake in next week's debate. ABC News...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

How to watch the presidential debate between Trump and Harris
The Latest
A.M. ATL: Apalachee High and the presidential debate
School shooting suspect’s grandfather: ‘I totally blame the father’
Full coverage from Republican National Convention
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta set the stage for the ABC News presidential debate in Philadelphia
UPS is laying off more employees amid effort to boost profitability15m ago
Georgia company revisits Titanic after 14 years. How the site has changed