LISTEN: The grand jury forewoman speaks

In the latest episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s podcast “Breakdown,” Kohrs speaks to hosts Bill Rankin and Tamar Hallerman in an extensive interview about memorable witnesses who spoke before the grand jury, the decision not to subpoena testimony from former President Donald Trump and possible indictments in the the criminal probe.

The episode also features an in-depth interview with Drew Findling and Jennifer Little, two of Trump’s Georgia attorneys, who spoke publicly about the Fulton District Attorney’s criminal investigation for the first time.