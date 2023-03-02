LISTEN: The grand jury forewoman speaks

BreakingNews
Murder charges dropped against Carrollton sharecropper in historic court hearing
Politics
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago
Emily Kohrs, Trump attorneys grant extensive interviews to “Breakdown”

Emily Kohrs has made quite a splash since going public as the forewoman of the Fulton County special grand jury, which spent eight months investigating possible election tampering in Georgia.

In the latest episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s podcast “Breakdown,” Kohrs speaks to hosts Bill Rankin and Tamar Hallerman in an extensive interview about memorable witnesses who spoke before the grand jury, the decision not to subpoena testimony from former President Donald Trump and possible indictments in the the criminal probe.

The episode also features an in-depth interview with Drew Findling and Jennifer Little, two of Trump’s Georgia attorneys, who spoke publicly about the Fulton District Attorney’s criminal investigation for the first time.

Listen here:

