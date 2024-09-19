Politics

Lawmakers want to honor former President Jimmy Carter with a Congressional Gold Medal

A bouquet is seen at the bust of Jimmy Carter outside of the Carter Center on Sunday, November 19, 2023, after the death of Rosalynn Carter, the wife of former president Jimmy Carter. Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

A bouquet is seen at the bust of Jimmy Carter outside of the Carter Center on Sunday, November 19, 2023, after the death of Rosalynn Carter, the wife of former president Jimmy Carter. Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com
By AJC Politics
32 minutes ago

A bipartisan trio of lawmakers, including two from Georgia, have introduced legislation to award former President Jimmy Carter the Congressional Gold Medal.

U.S. Reps. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany, and Austin Scott, R-Tifton, have teamed up with Rep. Donald Norcross, a New Jersey Democrat, on the effort.

“Jimmy Carter embodies the best of our country’s ideals,” Bishop said in a news release. “He is a model of compassion, duty, and selfless service. Georgia is proud of this native son, a humble man from Plains, who has accomplished so much in his life.”

Also, the prestigious Dayton Literary Peace Prize Foundation is honoring Carter as the 2024 recipient of a distinguished achievement award.

The foundation said today that Carter’s grandson, former state Sen. Jason Carter, will accept the award named after Ambassador Richard Holbrooke at the November ceremony.

The former president, who turns 100 on Oct. 1, is the author of a mind-boggling 32 books.

He was celebrated with live music and presentations in Atlanta on Tuesday at “Jimmy Carter 100: A Celebration in Song,” a benefit for the Carter Center at the Fox Theatre.

—A version of this article first appeared in Politically Georgia.

About the Author

AJC Politics
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Jimmy Carter receives Holbrooke award from Dayton Literary Peace Prize Foundation
Placeholder Image

Jimmy Carter’s next goal is voting for Kamala Harris for president
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Here are the Georgia events planned to mark Jimmy Carter’s 100th birthday
Placeholder Image

‘Jimmy Carter 100′ event turns Fox Theatre into a ‘Love Shack’
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia Election Board weighs last-minute changes, including hand-counts10m ago
OPINION
Jamie Dupree: You get a tax cut! You get a tax cut! And you get a tax cut!
Long-shot candidates still a strategic ‘part of the puzzle’ in bigger Georgia races
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy photo

Georgia-Pacific to transform iconic Atlanta HQ into mixed-use destination
Pharmacy in Augusta dispenses medical marijuana defying warning from DEA 1h ago
Lionsgate, a key player in Georgia film, is making a big move into AI2h ago