Lawmakers want to honor former President Jimmy Carter with a Congressional Gold Medal

A bipartisan trio of lawmakers, including two from Georgia, have introduced legislation to award former President Jimmy Carter the Congressional Gold Medal.

U.S. Reps. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany, and Austin Scott, R-Tifton, have teamed up with Rep. Donald Norcross, a New Jersey Democrat, on the effort.

“Jimmy Carter embodies the best of our country’s ideals,” Bishop said in a news release. “He is a model of compassion, duty, and selfless service. Georgia is proud of this native son, a humble man from Plains, who has accomplished so much in his life.”