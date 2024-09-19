Lawmakers want to honor former President Jimmy Carter with a Congressional Gold Medal

A bipartisan trio of lawmakers, including two from Georgia, have introduced legislation to award former President Jimmy Carter the Congressional Gold Medal.
U.S. Reps. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany, and Austin Scott, R-Tifton, have teamed up with Rep. Donald Norcross, a New Jersey Democrat, on the effort.
“Jimmy Carter embodies the best of our country’s ideals,” Bishop said in a news release. “He is a model of compassion, duty, and selfless service. Georgia is proud of this native son, a humble man from Plains, who has accomplished so much in his life.”
Also, the prestigious Dayton Literary Peace Prize Foundation is honoring Carter as the 2024 recipient of a distinguished achievement award.
The foundation said today that Carter’s grandson, former state Sen. Jason Carter, will accept the award named after Ambassador Richard Holbrooke at the November ceremony.
The former president, who turns 100 on Oct. 1, is the author of a mind-boggling 32 books.
He was celebrated with live music and presentations in Atlanta on Tuesday at “Jimmy Carter 100: A Celebration in Song,” a benefit for the Carter Center at the Fox Theatre.
—A version of this article first appeared in Politically Georgia.
