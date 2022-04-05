Lawmakers sign off on pay for two wrongfully convicted Georgians

Explore Lawmakers seek to overhaul process for paying wrongfully convicted

Meanwhile, legislators opted to kill HB 1354, which would have standardized the way the state compensates such exonerees. The legislation overwhelmingly passed the Georgia House but was shelved in a Senate committee last week after key Republicans suggested it needed more vetting. House supporters added the language to another bill early Monday, but it wasn’t called up in either chamber.

The measure’s bipartisan sponsors argued that the way the state currently compensates the wrongfully convicted is inefficient, inconsistent and often gets bogged down by politics. They proposed paying exonerees $50,000 to $100,000 per year spent behind bars and creating a panel of appointees, all subject matter experts in wrongful convictions or criminal justice, to vet their compensation claims.

Rep. Scott Holcomb, D-Atlanta, one of the bill’s lead sponsors, said supporters would try again next year.

“We need to reform how we handle compensating the innocent so that the focus is on the exonerees and not on politics,” the former prosecutor said. “The foundation for change has been laid, and I believe our proposal—or something similar—will pass next year.”

Earlier this spring, lawmakers had shelved a compensation bill for a third exoneree, Ashley Jordan, who was 12 years into a life sentence when the Georgia Supreme Court overturned her conviction last year.