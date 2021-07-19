‘Right a wrong’: Judge exonerates man in 1985 Georgia church murders

After deciding against retrying Perry, Higgins said he met with relatives of the Swains.

“They gave me their blessing and their approval to bring this motion,” Higgins said.

Judge Stephen Scarlett, who threw out Perry’s convictions and allowed his release on bond last year, quickly agreed to allow Higgins to drop the charges against Perry.

Then Perry stood to speak to the court. He shuffled his written remarks, in a manila folder, and drew a hard breath.

“After what happened to me, I lost faith in the justice system. I’m sure you can understand that,” Perry said.

Perry was arrested in 2000 after a cold case investigation. In 2003, he was convicted in a trial during which the state violated his rights by withholding information from his attorneys.

The prosecution, led by John B. Johnson III, didn’t reveal that the star witness against Perry would be paid a $12,000 reward for her testimony that Perry told her he planned to kill Harold Swain. The woman was the mother of Perry’s ex-girlfriend. The original investigators on the murders had, in 1988, found that Perry had a strong alibi.

Caption Georgia - 09-03-20 Dennis Perry on the side of the road near the Satilla River, where he grew up fishing.(Tyson Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com) Credit: Tyson Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com Credit: Tyson Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com

Perry fought his conviction unsuccessfully until last year when the DNA evidence emerged linking Sparre to the scene. Perry’s attorneys with the Georgia Innocence Project and the King & Spalding law firm decided to conduct the DNA test after reporting by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution found that Sparre’s alibi couldn’t have been true.

Even after this revelation, DA Jackie Johnson — who was defeated by Higgins in the November election — and her office sought to keep Perry in prison. She said she was waiting for the conclusion of the renewed GBI investigation into the murders. The investigation is ongoing.

Perry said he prayed for justice.

“I pray every day for justice for Harold and Thelma Swain. God bless you,” he said.

“Well said,” the judge said. “That concludes this matter.”

Applause and cheering swelled from the courtroom gallery. Eyes turned red and wet. Perry leaned over to hug his longtime attorney Jennifer Whitfield.

In a moment, Perry was walking down the courthouse steps, one arm slung over his wife Brenda Perry, one slung over Whitfield. They cried together.

On the courthouse steps, Perry read more from the manila folder. He told a group of reporters how much he’d lost, how he never got to have kids of his own, how in prison he lost his grandmother and both parents, and friends, and so much else he will forever clutch for in the wind.

“It was all taken from me,” he said. “At this time in my life, I should be able to have my finances in order so my wife and I can think about retirement. Instead, I have no income. My health is no good, and I must start all over again. I am grateful this part of the nightmare is behind me. Yet I will deal every day with what happened to me.”

Perry thought of his parents and his and grandma, how they were missing this. He closed his eyes, turned his face into the sun: “I wish you was here today.”

OUR REPORTING

After Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporting found issues with the alibi of a previous suspect, lawyers representing Dennis Perry, the man convicted of the double murder, decided to conduct a DNA test. DNA found at the scene matched that of the old suspect, the lawyers said. The GBI has reopened the murder investigation and formed a task force. On July 17, 2020, the DNA results led a judge to overturn Perry’s conviction. Perry was released on bond July 23, 2020, but now is formally exonerated, with the case against him dropped Monday.

