Georgia House clears bill standardizing pay for wrongfully convicted

HB 1354, passed by a bipartisan 157 to 11 margin, would require the state to pay exonerees $50,000 to $100,000 per year spent behind bars. It would also create a panel of appointees, all subject matter experts in wrongful convictions or criminal justice, to vet compensation claims while laying out clear guidelines for who does and does not qualify.

”No piece of legislation can give back the years taken from people who have suffered the tragic consequences of imprisonment for a crime they did not commit,” said Clare Gilbert, executive director of Georgia Innocence Project, who added that “this bill does provide some financial security for exonerees to rebuild their lives in freedom.”