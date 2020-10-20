Lawmaker readies legislation to repeal Georgia’s citizen’s arrest law

“I view repeal of citizen’s arrest as the next step after passage of the historic hate-crimes act this year,” he said. “Having the legal authority for a person who is not trained in law enforcement to arrest that person and take that person before a judge is untenable in our current world.”

Current state law allows any Georgian who believes he has witnessed a crime to arrest the suspected offender if the crime “is committed in his presence or within his immediate knowledge.” If the crime is a felony and the person suspected of committing it is trying to flee, Georgians are allowed to arrest that person “upon reasonable and probable grounds of suspicion.”

Earlier this year, three men, claiming they believed he was a burglar, pursued Arbery, and one of them shot him to death. Local prosecutors initially declined to charge the men, citing the citizen’s arrest law.

After video of Arbery’s death became public in May and the GBI began to investigate the case, the citizen’s arrest defense was disregarded and all three men have been charged with murder.

Marissa Dodson, a lobbyist with the Southern Center for Human Rights, said she’s unaware of an instance where someone invoked his or her right to conduct a citizen’s arrest and there wasn’t a tragic result.

Dodson said getting Efstration’s proposal approved would help keep everyone safe — the person who believes he or she witnessed a crime and the person accused of committing the crime.

“The law, as it exists now, provides that someone could take physical custody of (a suspected perpetrator’s) body and then transport them either to a judge or to a law enforcement entity,” she said. “Either circumstance is concerning in terms of the risks to both the person who’s conducting the supposed arrest and the person who’s being arrested.”

A public hearing on the law held this summer previewed what could be a contentious debate of the bill next legislative session.

State Rep. Bert Reeves, a Marietta Republican, said there were instances not included in Efstration’s proposal where detaining a suspect of a crime was necessary. For example, he said he did not want changes to the law to prevent someone who witnesses his or her car being burglarized or stolen from attempting to stop the offender from leaving.

“What we’re trying to do is eliminate vigilantism of this insane scenario that happened in Brunswick and make it so that nobody under the color of the law can make that argument ever again," Reeves said. “But somewhere along the way we’ve got some commonsense (concern) which deals with our ability to defend our property.”

Reeves is part of a coalition of lawmakers, activists and lawyers who agree the law should be amended.

“There seems to be agreement — regardless of political party, whether you’re law enforcement, civil rights, criminal justice organizations — across the board, there’s agreement we need to take action in this area,” he said. “That leads me to believe we can bring a bill in early 2021 to address this issue.”