State of Georgia ends fiscal year with 23% increase in revenue

The state is a major provider of treatment for mental health and drug addiction, and it helps fund public health programs that are fighting the pandemic. Besides paying salaries, it helps make sure that hundreds of thousands of former teachers, university staffers and state employees receive pensions and health care.

State income tax collections have been on the rise for the past few years, since shortly after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, when Congress first passed massive federal aid spending. Inflation has helped boost sales tax collections, with good costing more and raising the taxes on them.

The revenue increases have continued even though Kemp suspended the fuel tax suspension earlier this year to slow the rise in gas prices.

The size of this year’s surplus will depend on what the state has left over after finishing paying its bills for fiscal 2022. But it’s likely to be another record for the state.

With the help of massive federal COVID-19 aid, the state ended fiscal 2021 with a $3.7 billion surplus. During the 2022 General Assembly session, lawmakers approved refunding about $1.1 billion or so of that to taxpayers. Much of the rest was put into state reserves. Lawmakers also passed a gradual reduction in state income tax rates.

Kemp is expected to support returning at least some of this year’s surplus to Georgians as well.

Stacey Abrams, the Democratic nominee for governor, has said if elected, she will spend some of the fiscal 2022 surplus paying for teacher and law enforcement pay raises and an expansion of Medicaid, the health program for the poor and disabled, to cover more people.