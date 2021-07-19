Kemp wants Georgia lawmakers to tackle Atlanta crime in fall special session

On Friday, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced that she wants to create an office of violence reduction and invest $70 million to develop and implement strategies to address crime. In March, Bottoms said she wants the city to hire 250 more police officers, expand the city’s camera network and license plate reader systems; and add 10,000 more streetlights in the city by Dec. 31, 2022.

House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, in comments to the House panel, said he plans to ask the General Assembly to approve spending $3 million to pay for 20 additional state troopers and to double the state’s gang and human trafficking task forces. Most of those officers would focus on the Atlanta area.

“We cannot allow this spike in violent crime to continue to cast a pall over our capital city,” Ralston said. “I’m of the opinion that we need more state law enforcement officers working in the city of Atlanta.”