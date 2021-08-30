Kemp to deploy more National Guard troops as coronavirus surges in Georgia

Gov. Brian Kemp is preparing to call up as many as 2,500 additional Georgia National Guard troops to combat the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in the state, and he announced Monday a new subsidy to encourage more state employees and retirees to get fully vaccinated.
The governor’s executive order allows him to deploy the National Guard troops to healthcare facilities and other hard-hit areas struggling with a crush of new infections. He said the troops would be dispatched in coordination with public health officials, though he didn’t offer specifics.
Under the new subsidies, about 325,000 Georgians covered by the State Health Benefit Plan who are fully vaccinated will be eligible for “well-being incentive” that’s equal to a $150 Visa gift card or $480 in credits for healthcare expenses. That applies retroactively to those who have already received their jabs.
Georgia is continuing to struggle with soaring rates of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations from a vicious fourth wave of the disease that’s fueled by both the highly contagious delta variant and an ongoing refusal from many Georgians to get vaccinated.
The seven-day rolling average of confirmed and probable infections is nearing its winter peak, and state health officials reported that the number of cases of the virus on Friday amounted to the fourth-worst day of the pandemic.
Hospitals remain swamped with coronavirus patients, and some reported that Covid-19 patients made up more than 40% of all hospitalizations. Roughly 90% of intensive care unit beds have been filled.
The governor has increasing demands from public health experts and Democratic leaders to take more proactive steps to halt the spread of the outbreak, such as vaccine requirements and mask mandates. The resurgence, they say, requires more decisive action.
The first-term Republican has flatly rejected such requirements as too restrictive, echoing other Republican leaders across the region. He’s also signed an order that frees local businesses from any government requirement to enact vaccine mandates, indoor capacity limits and mask rules.
He has taken more limited steps, however. Earlier this month, Kemp announced steps to expand capacity at regional hospitals, hire 1,500 additional state-supported health care staffers and give state employees a day off this Friday, ahead of the Labor Day holiday, to spur more vaccinations.
And he previously deployed 105 Georgia National Guard medical staffers to about 20 hospitals around the state to help handle the new crush of cases. The state’s nursing shortage is at crisis levels and health care leaders are pleading with residents to get vaccinated to slow the spread of the disease.
On Monday, he also said he’s directing another $4.5 million to the Georgia Coordinating Center, which assists with the logistics of hospital bed space and emergency services, to hire more staff and bolster its technical infrastructure.