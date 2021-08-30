Kemp to deploy more National Guard troops as coronavirus surges in Georgia

Hospitals remain swamped with coronavirus patients, and some reported that Covid-19 patients made up more than 40% of all hospitalizations. Roughly 90% of intensive care unit beds have been filled.

The governor has increasing demands from public health experts and Democratic leaders to take more proactive steps to halt the spread of the outbreak, such as vaccine requirements and mask mandates. The resurgence, they say, requires more decisive action.

The first-term Republican has flatly rejected such requirements as too restrictive, echoing other Republican leaders across the region. He’s also signed an order that frees local businesses from any government requirement to enact vaccine mandates, indoor capacity limits and mask rules.

He has taken more limited steps, however. Earlier this month, Kemp announced steps to expand capacity at regional hospitals, hire 1,500 additional state-supported health care staffers and give state employees a day off this Friday, ahead of the Labor Day holiday, to spur more vaccinations.

And he previously deployed 105 Georgia National Guard medical staffers to about 20 hospitals around the state to help handle the new crush of cases. The state’s nursing shortage is at crisis levels and health care leaders are pleading with residents to get vaccinated to slow the spread of the disease.

On Monday, he also said he’s directing another $4.5 million to the Georgia Coordinating Center, which assists with the logistics of hospital bed space and emergency services, to hire more staff and bolster its technical infrastructure.