Kemp announces $415 million in federal grants, much of it for hotel, housing aid

With a week to go before the Republican primary, Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday announced $415 million in federal COVID relief grants aimed at easing the economic impact of the pandemic.
Kemp announced federal COVID grants for water and sewer and broadband projects in February. Committees had made their recommendations on all the awards late last year.
The governor had originally planned to announce the awards in January.
The money is part of $4.8 billion Georgia is expected to receive from a COVID relief package Democrats in Congress approved in March 2021.
Kemp set up committees of lawmakers and state officials last year to make recommendations on applications for grants. Those committees reviewed and scored the applications last fall. The state received about 1,500 applications for spending the money.
On Monday, Kemp said $150 million would go the Georgia Hotel & Lodging Association to provide grants to hotel owners hit hard by the pandemic.
“This grant is so important to Georgians — every single hotel property in the state has suffered significant loss since March 2020,” said Brad Koeneman, general manager of Hilton Atlanta and chairman of the association.
The money will be designated to rebuild the industry’s work force, including incentives such as higher pay and bonuses, enhanced safety and security on properties and worker training and career development.
Kemp said the federal money also would provide $50 million for the Victims Service Provider Grant and $100 million for the Georgia Investments in Housing Grant.
The Victim Service Provider Grant will help address challenges nonprofits have experienced as a result of economic hardships during the pandemic. The Georgia Investments in Housing Grant will support nonprofits that provide affordable housing and aid individuals experiencing homelessness.
Kemp also announced the:
. Atlanta Community Food Bank would get roughly $29.6 million in federal pandemic relief to address food insecurity issues.
. Atlanta Habitat for Humanity would get $1 million.
. Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities, Inc., would receive $237,000.
. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta, would get $2.5 million for mentoring young people
. Buckhead Christian Ministries would receive $12.7 million to pay for its expansion of its emergency assistance program
. The Georgia Department of Economic Development would use $11.5 million to combat the negative impact of COVID on the arts.
.Technical College System of Georgia, would spend $4.2 million for apprenticeship programs.
. Georgia Department of Veterans Services, would use $6.1 million for a program to help Georgia veterans get work.
