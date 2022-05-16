Kemp announces $415 million in federal grants, much of it for hotel, housing aid

On Monday, Kemp said $150 million would go the Georgia Hotel & Lodging Association to provide grants to hotel owners hit hard by the pandemic.

“This grant is so important to Georgians — every single hotel property in the state has suffered significant loss since March 2020,” said Brad Koeneman, general manager of Hilton Atlanta and chairman of the association.

The money will be designated to rebuild the industry’s work force, including incentives such as higher pay and bonuses, enhanced safety and security on properties and worker training and career development.

Kemp said the federal money also would provide $50 million for the Victims Service Provider Grant and $100 million for the Georgia Investments in Housing Grant.

The Victim Service Provider Grant will help address challenges nonprofits have experienced as a result of economic hardships during the pandemic. The Georgia Investments in Housing Grant will support nonprofits that provide affordable housing and aid individuals experiencing homelessness.

Kemp also announced the:

. Atlanta Community Food Bank would get roughly $29.6 million in federal pandemic relief to address food insecurity issues.

. Atlanta Habitat for Humanity would get $1 million.

. Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities, Inc., would receive $237,000.

. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta, would get $2.5 million for mentoring young people

. Buckhead Christian Ministries would receive $12.7 million to pay for its expansion of its emergency assistance program

. The Georgia Department of Economic Development would use $11.5 million to combat the negative impact of COVID on the arts.

.Technical College System of Georgia, would spend $4.2 million for apprenticeship programs.

. Georgia Department of Veterans Services, would use $6.1 million for a program to help Georgia veterans get work.