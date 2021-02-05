Kemp heads into reelection campaign with $6.3 million banked

Kemp’s campaign received $18,100 from Jackson Healthcare. A month into the COVID-19 pandemic, Kemp announced a no-bid agreement with the company to provide, through a subsidiary, additional critical care doctors, nurses and other staffers to medical facilities in need. Last fall the governor’s office estimated the deal was worth up to $220 million, although far less had been paid to the company at the time.

Kemp spent about $20 million in 2018 to beat Abrams in a relatively close race. However, former President Donald Trump has promised to back GOP opposition against Kemp in 2022 because the governor was unwilling to help him illegally flip the results of November’s election.