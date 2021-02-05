Kemp heads into reelection campaign with $6.3 million banked

Gov. Brian Kemp raised about $1.9 million for his reelection campaign in the past seven months and has about $6.3 million banked as he heads toward a possible rematch with Democrat Stacey Abrams.
Kemp’s campaign detailed his recent fundraising in reports filed Friday.
As is often the case for incumbent governors, Kemp’s campaign received big money from Statehouse lobbyists, the companies they represent and state contractors. They ranged from C.W. Matthews, the state’s largest road contractor, which gave $7,000, to McGuireWoods, a national lobbying firm that gave $10,000.
Kemp’s campaign received $18,100 from Jackson Healthcare. A month into the COVID-19 pandemic, Kemp announced a no-bid agreement with the company to provide, through a subsidiary, additional critical care doctors, nurses and other staffers to medical facilities in need. Last fall the governor’s office estimated the deal was worth up to $220 million, although far less had been paid to the company at the time.
Kemp spent about $20 million in 2018 to beat Abrams in a relatively close race. However, former President Donald Trump has promised to back GOP opposition against Kemp in 2022 because the governor was unwilling to help him illegally flip the results of November’s election.
Abrams — who outspent Kemp in 2018 — reported having only $48,000 in her gubernatorial account at the end of 2020. But the voting rights group she founded, Fair Fight, has raised about $100 million since late 2018, and she was credited with working to ensure Democrat Joe Biden won the presidential race in Georgia and Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff won U.S. Senate contests in January.
With a nationwide following bolstered by her role in the 2020 elections, Abrams is expected to have no problem blowing by her record $27 million fundraising haul of 2018.