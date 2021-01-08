Abrams’ voting rights group closing in on $100 million raised since late 2018

“Following an arduous decade-long team effort, Georgians have made undeniably clear that we are a blue state, and voters — particularly Black voters and voters of color writ large — will not be silenced.”

Fair Fight PAC’s latest haul came just before and after the Nov. 3 election in which Abrams was credited with helping Joe Biden win the state’s presidential contest.

Much of its spending has gone into radio and digital ads and mailings aimed at the U.S. Senate runoffs and major contributions to a series of Black, Asian American and Latino advocacy groups.

The fundraising numbers provide strong evidence Abrams will have no trouble building a gigantic war chest if, as expected, she seeks a rematch with Kemp in 2022.

Fair Fight Action and Fair Fight’s PAC were formed in the wake of the 2018 elections, during which Abrams and supporters raised questions about what they saw as a Republican effort to suppress the vote. Kemp, who at the time was secretary of state and thus responsible for state elections, rejected the criticism, pointing to an increase in voter registrations in the years leading up to the election.

Fair Fight Action filed a federal lawsuit in 2018 alleging widespread voting problems in Georgia, including broken-down machines, long lines, inaccurate results, canceled absentee ballots and voter registrations that either had been canceled or had gone missing. The case is ongoing.

The PAC has followed much the same fundraising pattern as Abrams’ campaign. Though her campaign raised millions in Georgia, far more money has flowed — often in small-dollar donations — from out-of-state contributors.