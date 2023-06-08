BreakingNews
Pat Robertson, broadcaster who helped make religion central to GOP politics, dies at 93
X

Kemp awards another $83.5 million in federal COVID grants for public safety

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 1 hour ago

Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday announced federally funded grants for another 118 local projects to aid local public safety efforts and, in some cases, address law enforcement staffing issues that arose during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest $83.5 million is part of the massive federal effort to address problems created by the pandemic. But the money approved by Democrats in Congress in March 2021 has also provided Kemp the opportunity to fund local anti-crime initiatives. He committed $100 million in COVID relief money to crime-fighting efforts last August.

The governor has already doled out billions of federal dollars for law enforcement and first-responder bonuses, local water and sewer projects, rural high-speed internet and grants to businesses impacted by the COVID shutdown in early 2020.

Under state law, the governor decides how such federal grant money is spent.

Numerous metro police departments, cities, counties and school districts are receiving grants as part of the latest round of funding Kemp announced. Much of the money will go to upgrade equipment and technology and to local crime prevention programs.

For example, the city of Atlanta police will get $1.65 million for gun-safety equipment and training for citizens as well as other technology upgrades. Chamblee will get two grants, including one to implement a program to pair mental health professionals with officers. Sandy Springs will get $1.6 million for violent crime reduction teams. DeKalb County schools will get $1.65 million for touchless security systems in all high schools.

Lithonia police will get $1 million to establish a mentoring program for 150-at-risk youth and young adults, while MARTA will get $1.4 million to hire more officers.

In announcing the grants, Kemp said public safety is a priority of his administration.

“From tackling staffing needs to deploying new equipment and technology, these funds are being invested so that our brave first responders have the resources they need to fight back against dangerous criminals,” the governor said.

About the Author

Follow James Salzer on twitter

James Salzer has covered state government and politics in Georgia since 1990. He previously covered politics and government in Texas and Florida. He specializes in government finance, budgets, taxes, campaign finance, ethics and legislative history

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC file

Georgia’s public university presidents to get raises, some more than others3h ago

Credit: AP

Pat Robertson, broadcaster who helped make religion central to GOP politics, dies at 93
1h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Hyundai’s $5B EV plant is ahead of schedule. So are its suppliers
2h ago

‘My story is still being written’: One man’s journey from homelessness
3h ago

‘My story is still being written’: One man’s journey from homelessness
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Fowl or foul? Fitzgerald leaders to decide fate of town’s big chicken
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Firms Trump hired to investigate fraud claims could help Fulton DA
3m ago
Opinion: Greene reverses on Jan. 6 tapes
1h ago
Trump faces a very different Georgia reality than when he last visited
3h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Why the Braves sent down Michael Soroka and will give AJ Smith-Shawver a start
Election 2024: Georgia presidential candidate visit tracker
Paralympic medalist has been thrown some curves in life but aims for success
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top