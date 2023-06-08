Kemp awards another $83.5 million in federal COVID grants for public safety

Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday announced federally funded grants for another 118 local projects to aid local public safety efforts and, in some cases, address law enforcement staffing issues that arose during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest $83.5 million is part of the massive federal effort to address problems created by the pandemic. But the money approved by Democrats in Congress in March 2021 has also provided Kemp the opportunity to fund local anti-crime initiatives. He committed $100 million in COVID relief money to crime-fighting efforts last August.

The governor has already doled out billions of federal dollars for law enforcement and first-responder bonuses, local water and sewer projects, rural high-speed internet and grants to businesses impacted by the COVID shutdown in early 2020.

Under state law, the governor decides how such federal grant money is spent.

Numerous metro police departments, cities, counties and school districts are receiving grants as part of the latest round of funding Kemp announced. Much of the money will go to upgrade equipment and technology and to local crime prevention programs.

For example, the city of Atlanta police will get $1.65 million for gun-safety equipment and training for citizens as well as other technology upgrades. Chamblee will get two grants, including one to implement a program to pair mental health professionals with officers. Sandy Springs will get $1.6 million for violent crime reduction teams. DeKalb County schools will get $1.65 million for touchless security systems in all high schools.

Lithonia police will get $1 million to establish a mentoring program for 150-at-risk youth and young adults, while MARTA will get $1.4 million to hire more officers.

In announcing the grants, Kemp said public safety is a priority of his administration.

“From tackling staffing needs to deploying new equipment and technology, these funds are being invested so that our brave first responders have the resources they need to fight back against dangerous criminals,” the governor said.