Giuliani defamation damages trial begins

WASHINGTON - Opening arguments are expected to begin this afternoon in a defamation lawsuit brought by two former Fulton County election workers against Rudy Giuliani.

The election workers – Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Shaye Moss – are seeking tens of millions of dollars in damages because Giuliani falsely accused them of voting fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell has already found the former New York City mayor liable for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and conspiracy.