Giuliani defamation damages trial begins

WASHINGTON - Opening arguments are expected to begin this afternoon in a defamation lawsuit brought by two former Fulton County election workers against Rudy Giuliani.
The election workers – Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Shaye Moss – are seeking tens of millions of dollars in damages because Giuliani falsely accused them of voting fraud in the 2020 presidential election.
U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell has already found the former New York City mayor liable for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and conspiracy.
This week’s trial in U.S District Court in Washington will determine how much Giuliani must pay.
Jury selection began Monday morning and by mid-day, the judge swore in a jury of eight people.
In the aftermath of the 2020 election, Giuliani showed edited security footage which he said - falsely - showed Freeman and Moss had committed election fraud while they counted ballots at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. The accusations led to death threats against the women.
Giuliani was a personal attorney for President Donald Trump who was trying to reverse his election loss in Georgia.
This is a developing story. Please check ajc.com for updates
