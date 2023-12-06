LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘Election Interference’

This episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Breakdown” podcast focuses on the interaction between the judge, Donald Trump’s attorney and the prosecution over the possibility of the trial being held next August.

Trump’s attorney, Steve Sadow, making his courtroom debut, contends having the trial at that time would constitute election interference. Special prosecutor Nathan Wade disagrees. And Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee has questions he wants answered.

“Election Interference?” – Episode 20 of Breakdown’s Season 10 – “The Trump Indictment” – also covers social media posts by defendant Trevian Kutti that some legal experts say could get her bond revoked and land her in jail.

You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it above.

