Judge rules against switch to hand-marked paper ballots in Georgia

An attorney for the Coalition for Good Governance, one of the plaintiffs, said he plans to file a new motion with evidence from the primaries. He said the elections exposed how ballots can’t be meaningfully audited, scanners missed counting some partially filled bubbles, and bright touchscreens failed to ensure ballot secrecy.

“It’s crucial for voters not only to have their vote counted, but to have confidence that the system could be trusted,” said the attorney, Bruce Brown. “We believe there’s enough time to get meaningful relief in time for November’s election.”

The ruling comes nearly a year after Totenberg previously ruled that Georgia must use paper ballots in 2020′s elections, but it would have been too disruptive to switch to paper ballots before last year’s elections.

Since then, the state completed its purchase of the $104 million voting system and deployed it for statewide use in the primaries.

Problems operating the voting system contributed to delays on election day. Some poll workers struggled to boot up equipment, find passwords for voter check-in tablets and encode voter access cards.

Election officials have improved poll worker training and plan to install technicians in every polling place for November’s presidential election to avoid technical difficulties.

The secretary of state’s office didn’t immediately provide comment on Totenberg’s ruling.

Voters will next use Georgia’s election system in Tuesday’s runoff election, which includes races for the U.S. House of Representatives, Georgia General Assembly, district attorney offices and judicial seats.