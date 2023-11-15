BREAKING: Fulton DA seeks to revoke bond of Trump co-defendant

If Fulton Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee agrees, Floyd would be forced to return to jail as he awaits trial. It was not clear when McAfee would schedule a hearing on the matter.

Floyd’s two attorneys did not immediately respond to phone calls seeking comment.

The former head of Black Voices for Trump, Floyd was indicted for violating Georgia’s anti-racketeering law, conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings and influencing witnesses. The charges stem from his interactions with Freeman, who was singled out by Trump, attorney Rudy Giuliani and others for her work counting votes at State Farm Arena.

Floyd is the sole defendant in the racketeering case to spend time behind bars in the Fulton County jail. He surrendered in August without first hiring an attorney who could work out a prearranged bond on his behalf.

During his five days behind bars, Floyd became a cause celeb in some conservative circles. A crowdfunding campaign on the Christian fundraising platform GiveSendGo has raised nearly $330,000 for his legal defense.

Since then, Floyd’s attorneys have adopted one of the more unique legal strategies in the case: trying to prove that Trump indeed won the 2020 election in Georgia — or that there was enough ambiguity to justify Floyd’s actions in late 2020.