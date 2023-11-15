BREAKING: Fulton DA seeks to revoke bond of Trump co-defendant

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is asking a judge to revoke the bond agreement for one of Donald Trump’s co-defendants in her election interference case, citing what she says is a “pattern of intimidation” toward co-defendants and witnesses.
Willis said Harrison Floyd has “engaged in numerous intentional and flagrant violations” of his bond agreement. She pointed to recent comments Floyd made on conservative podcasts and posts on the social media site X that tag Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, former Fulton County poll worker Ruby Freeman and others.
“The defendant’s actions demonstrate that he poses a significant threat of intimidating witnesses and otherwise obstructing the administration of justice in the future, making him ineligible for bond,” Willis wrote in a court filing on Wednesday.
If Fulton Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee agrees, Floyd would be forced to return to jail as he awaits trial. It was not clear when McAfee would schedule a hearing on the matter.
Floyd’s two attorneys did not immediately respond to phone calls seeking comment.
The former head of Black Voices for Trump, Floyd was indicted for violating Georgia’s anti-racketeering law, conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings and influencing witnesses. The charges stem from his interactions with Freeman, who was singled out by Trump, attorney Rudy Giuliani and others for her work counting votes at State Farm Arena.
Floyd is the sole defendant in the racketeering case to spend time behind bars in the Fulton County jail. He surrendered in August without first hiring an attorney who could work out a prearranged bond on his behalf.
During his five days behind bars, Floyd became a cause celeb in some conservative circles. A crowdfunding campaign on the Christian fundraising platform GiveSendGo has raised nearly $330,000 for his legal defense.
Since then, Floyd’s attorneys have adopted one of the more unique legal strategies in the case: trying to prove that Trump indeed won the 2020 election in Georgia — or that there was enough ambiguity to justify Floyd’s actions in late 2020.
If we are sharing / leaking videos today …….. 🤷🏾♂️— Harrison Floyd 🇺🇸 (@hw_floyd) November 14, 2023
Like I said from the start, Ruby Freeman was TERRIFIED & wouldn’t talk to anyone WHITE !
Why ……. ?
Because Racism & Political Terrorism in 🍑is still very real !
This is a COVER UP & Fulton County is CORRUPT ! pic.twitter.com/3WQhfDOXsj
