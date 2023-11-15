BreakingNews
BREAKING: Fulton DA seeks to revoke bond of Trump co-defendant

BREAKING: Fulton DA seeks to revoke bond of Trump co-defendant

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Politics
By
13 minutes ago

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is asking a judge to revoke the bond agreement for one of Donald Trump’s co-defendants in her election interference case, citing what she says is a “pattern of intimidation” toward co-defendants and witnesses.

Willis said Harrison Floyd has “engaged in numerous intentional and flagrant violations” of his bond agreement. She pointed to recent comments Floyd made on conservative podcasts and posts on the social media site X that tag Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, former Fulton County poll worker Ruby Freeman and others.

“The defendant’s actions demonstrate that he poses a significant threat of intimidating witnesses and otherwise obstructing the administration of justice in the future, making him ineligible for bond,” Willis wrote in a court filing on Wednesday.

If Fulton Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee agrees, Floyd would be forced to return to jail as he awaits trial. It was not clear when McAfee would schedule a hearing on the matter.

Floyd’s two attorneys did not immediately respond to phone calls seeking comment.

The former head of Black Voices for Trump, Floyd was indicted for violating Georgia’s anti-racketeering law, conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings and influencing witnesses. The charges stem from his interactions with Freeman, who was singled out by Trump, attorney Rudy Giuliani and others for her work counting votes at State Farm Arena.

Floyd is the sole defendant in the racketeering case to spend time behind bars in the Fulton County jail. He surrendered in August without first hiring an attorney who could work out a prearranged bond on his behalf.

During his five days behind bars, Floyd became a cause celeb in some conservative circles. A crowdfunding campaign on the Christian fundraising platform GiveSendGo has raised nearly $330,000 for his legal defense.

Since then, Floyd’s attorneys have adopted one of the more unique legal strategies in the case: trying to prove that Trump indeed won the 2020 election in Georgia — or that there was enough ambiguity to justify Floyd’s actions in late 2020.

About the Author

Follow Tamar Hallerman on twitter

Tamar Hallerman is an award-winning senior reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She covers the Fulton County investigation into whether former President Donald Trump or his allies criminally interfered in Georgia's 2020 elections.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Judge to issue protective order in Georgia Trump case49m ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Hospital director in Haiti says a gang stormed in and took women and children hostage
53m ago

Credit: AJC File/Fulton County Jail

BREAKING
Meet the lawyer who acknowledged leaking Fulton Trump trial videos
33m ago

Credit: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Drought-related trend continues as fire breaks out on Lake Allatoona shoreline
17m ago

Credit: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Drought-related trend continues as fire breaks out on Lake Allatoona shoreline
17m ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services

Training center activists claim responsibility for arson at concrete business
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AJC File/Fulton County Jail

Meet the lawyer who acknowledged leaking Fulton Trump trial videos
33m ago
Judge to issue protective order in Georgia Trump case
49m ago
Read today’s morning Jolt from Politically Georgia
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Virginia Willis

Recipes: Healthier versions of traditional Thanksgiving favorites
Go behind the scenes with the turkey emergency crew
Lenox Square welcomes Santa, reindeer and more this season
6h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top