Lt. governor’s race still too close to call

In the Republican primary, State Sen. Burt Jones was poised to avoid a runoff election with a little more than 50% of the vote, but there were plenty of votes left to be counted. Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller was the next-highest vote recipient in the four-person Republican race.

Jones, a Jackson Republican, landed Donald Trump’s endorsement after he supported the former president’s conspiracy theories that his 2020 election was stolen. He led in many polls of Republican voters throughout the primary season.