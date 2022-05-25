BreakingNews
Man dead in officer-involved shooting in Canton neighborhood
ajc logo
X

Lt. governor’s race still too close to call

Live Updates Politics
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

The race for lieutenant governor was still too close to call Wednesday morning in a crowded field of Republicans and Democrats.

In the Republican primary, State Sen. Burt Jones was poised to avoid a runoff election with a little more than 50% of the vote, but there were plenty of votes left to be counted. Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller was the next-highest vote recipient in the four-person Republican race.

Jones, a Jackson Republican, landed Donald Trump’s endorsement after he supported the former president’s conspiracy theories that his 2020 election was stolen. He led in many polls of Republican voters throughout the primary season.

Meanwhile, the Democratic race for lieutenant governor appeared destined for a runoff. None of the nine Democrats in the race was close to the 50% threshold to avoid a runoff, though former U.S. Rep. Kwanza Hall was in the lead.

The winners in each primary will take on Libertarian candidate Ryan Graham in November.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Gwinnett lawmakers trail in legislative races
1h ago
Jones, Collins advance to runoff in GOP primary in Georgia’s 10th District
7h ago
GOP primary in 6th Congressional District headed to runoff
7h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top