Jimmy Carter in the White House: Some of his major initiatives

Minority appointments

• Minority appointments: In 1977, Carter selected Patricia Roberts Harris as secretary of Health and Human Services. She was the first African-American to serve in a White House cabinet post.

SALT II Treaty

• SALT II (Strategic Arms Limitations Talks)/Treaty: In 1979, Carter negotiated the agreement that limited nuclear strategic systems and stabilized relations with the Soviet Union.

Camp David Accords

• Camp David Accords: In 1978, Carter mediated a milestone peace agreement between Israel and Egypt.

Summer Olympics in Moscow

• Summer Olympics in Moscow: Carter issued a boycott of the 1980 Summer Games when the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan.

International relations

• Ambassador: Post-presidency, Carter went on many international relations missions, and consulted presidents on disputes with foreign leaders.

Carter Presidential Center

• Carter Presidential Center: In partnership with Emory University, Carter and wife Rosalynn opened the center in 1982 to fight for human rights and conflict resolution.

Nobel Peace Prize

• Nobel Peace Prize: Carter won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 “for his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development.”

Habitat for Humanity

• Habitat for Humanity International: Every year the Carters lead a special one-week project for the organization that builds homes and communities for underprivileged people.

Jimmy Carter’s Books

• Author: Carter has written 29 books, including, his latest “A Full Life: Reflections at Ninety.”