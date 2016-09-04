Chattahoochee River recreation area a natural treasure

It’s now one of the 410 units of the National Park Service, which celebrates its centennial anniversary this year. During the yearlong celebration, the CRNRA will be recognized as one of America’s premier urban greenways — and one of its most biologically diverse parks, because of the CRNRA’s rich assortment of flora and fauna.

Its 15 park-like units, covering 5,050 acres, stretch 48 miles along the river, like a necklace of sparkling emeralds, from Buford Dam on Lake Lanier to the river’s confluence with Peachtree Creek inside Atlanta’s city limits.

For Atlanta, it has become a priceless natural sanctuary, where one can enjoy a near-wilderness experience. Perhaps Carter said it best when he signed the bill creating the CRNRA: “It’s a rare occasion when, within the city limits of one of our major cities, one can find pure water and trout and free canoeing and rapids and the seclusion of the Earth the way God made it. But the Chattahoochee River is this kind of place.”

