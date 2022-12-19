Jan. 6 report cites Georgia events as evidence of Trump’s criminal intent

The Justice Department is not obligated to follow the panel’s recommendations, but it is already investigating Trump’s actions leading up to the Jan. 6 attack. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis also is investigating.

The congressional report offers a preview of evidence that could support criminal charges against the former president. And events in Georgia are mentioned throughout.

Four days before the Jan. 6 attack, Trump urged Raffensperger to “find” the 11,780 votes he needed to prevail in Georgia. The report cites the call as an example of Trump’s effort to pressure officials to change election results in Georgia and other states.

The report also highlights the Raffensperger phone call as evidence that Trump knew his fraud allegations were false. It quotes Raffensperger explaining to Trump why various voting fraud allegations were false, then quotes Trump making the same allegations again later.

One example: Trump claimed thousands of dead people voted in Georgia. Raffensperger told Trump that investigators found only two dead voters (state investigators later found a total of four - all involving people casting ballots for deceased relatives).

Nonetheless, Trump repeated the false claim during the Jan. 6 rally that devolved into a Capitol riot. The report cited numerous other examples of Trump being informed that his fraud allegations were false, then repeating the claims anyway.

The report also says Trump disregarded warnings that his false allegations could inspire violence. It cites the Trump team’s false claim that two Fulton County election workers committed fraud. Investigators quickly debunked the claim, but Trump’s team kept repeating it. The workers endured threats and harassment, and one fled her home.

The congressional report also says Trump disregarded Raffensperger deputy Gabe Sterling’s December 2020 warning that false fraud claims could lead to violence. Sterling cited death threats against Raffensperger, himself and an election technician in Gwinnett County.

After a journalist tweeted a video clip of Sterling’s remarks, Trump shared the post but “doubled down on demonizing Georgia election workers in spite of Sterling’s stark and detailed warning,” according to the report.

Trump’s efforts to enlist the Justice Department in his campaign to overturn the election also focused on Georgia. A Trump ally at the department wanted to send a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp and other Georgia officials, urging them to convene a special legislative session to consider voiding Biden’s victory.

The letter cited DOJ concerns about extensive voting fraud in Georgia. But DOJ had no such concerns – it had already investigated the claims and found no evidence to support them.

DOJ officials refused to send the letter. The resulting showdown with Trump ultimately cost Atlanta U.S. Attorney Byung “BJay” Pak his job.