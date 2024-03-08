‘It’s about Laken Riley,’ MTG shouts during Biden’s State of the Union

Greene shouted back, “It’s about Laken Riley.” That was a reference to the 22-year-old nursing student killed on the University of Georgia’s campus two weeks ago. The man charged with murder last month in Riley’s death, 26-year-old Jose Antonio Ibarra, is a Venezuelan who authorities say entered the country illegally in 2022.

Biden responded by repeating Riley’s name. As Greene shouted out she was killed by “an illegal,” Biden appeared to repeat that term, too.

The exchange was brief, only a few seconds, and Biden pivoted back to his prepared remarks.

Greene, R-Rome, and other House Republicans had made Riley’s death a main talking point leading up to Biden’s primetime speech.

Earlier in the day, Republicans and 37 Democrats signed off on a bill named after Riley that would require federal immigration agents to lock up people in the country illegally who have been accused of theft or shoplifting.

Greene and other GOP lawmakers also passed out buttons to colleagues with Riley’s picture and the phrase “say her name.” They attempted to hand those same buttons to Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas as they ended the House chamber ahead of the speech, but were ignored.

Greene wore a white T-shirt to the speech that said, “Say her name, Laken Riley.” Greene also wore a Make America Great Again red cap.

Riley’s parents declined an invitation from Rep. Mike Collins, who represents Athens, to attend the State of the Union as his guest. They have not spoken publicly since her death.