‘It’s about Laken Riley,’ MTG shouts during Biden’s State of the Union
'It's about Laken Riley,' MTG shouts during Biden's State of the Union

President Joe Biden (right) shakes hands as he arrives to deliver the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Washington. Looking on at second left is U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia. (Shawn Thew/Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

President Joe Biden (right) shakes hands as he arrives to deliver the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Washington. Looking on at second left is U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia. (Shawn Thew/Pool via AP)
By
31 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — Goaded by U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, President Joe Biden invoked the name of Laken Riley and noted that an immigrant had killed the student during a brief unscripted exchange at his State of the Union address.

The back-and-forth occurred toward the end of Biden’s speech as he touched on immigration. Biden noted that former President Donald Trump had reportedly encouraged fellow Republicans to block a bipartisan border security measure, which the president characterized as a mistake fueled by politics.

“It’s not about him or me,” Biden said.

Greene shouted back, “It’s about Laken Riley.” That was a reference to the 22-year-old nursing student killed on the University of Georgia’s campus two weeks ago. The man charged with murder last month in Riley’s death, 26-year-old Jose Antonio Ibarra, is a Venezuelan who authorities say entered the country illegally in 2022.

Biden responded by repeating Riley’s name. As Greene shouted out she was killed by “an illegal,” Biden appeared to repeat that term, too.

The exchange was brief, only a few seconds, and Biden pivoted back to his prepared remarks.

Greene, R-Rome, and other House Republicans had made Riley’s death a main talking point leading up to Biden’s primetime speech.

Earlier in the day, Republicans and 37 Democrats signed off on a bill named after Riley that would require federal immigration agents to lock up people in the country illegally who have been accused of theft or shoplifting.

Greene and other GOP lawmakers also passed out buttons to colleagues with Riley’s picture and the phrase “say her name.” They attempted to hand those same buttons to Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas as they ended the House chamber ahead of the speech, but were ignored.

Greene wore a white T-shirt to the speech that said, “Say her name, Laken Riley.” Greene also wore a Make America Great Again red cap.

Riley’s parents declined an invitation from Rep. Mike Collins, who represents Athens, to attend the State of the Union as his guest. They have not spoken publicly since her death.

About the Author

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: NYT

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

