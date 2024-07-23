Interactive: Poll of Georgia voters, July 2024

The poll of 1.000 likely voters was conducted for the AJC by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs, July 9-18. The margin of sampling error is 3.1 percentage points. The results were weighted to reflect the general electorate based on race, sex, age, education and political party.

Note: This poll was conducted after the debate between President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump and before the Republican National Convention began. While the poll was being conducted Trump survived an attempted assassination on July 13. Two days later, Trump chose U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate.

Related poll stories