Breaking: Delta flight cancellations cause frustrations in fifth day of meltdown
Politics

Interactive: Poll of Georgia voters, July 2024

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump
By and
1 hour ago

The poll of 1.000 likely voters was conducted for the AJC by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs, July 9-18. The margin of sampling error is 3.1 percentage points. The results were weighted to reflect the general electorate based on race, sex, age, education and political party.

Note: This poll was conducted after the debate between President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump and before the Republican National Convention began. While the poll was being conducted Trump survived an attempted assassination on July 13. Two days later, Trump chose U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate.

Related poll stories

- New AJC poll finds Trump leads Harris in Georgia matchup

- Dems victory hinges on Black voters. Convincing them may be harder this time

- PDF: Poll crosstabs

About the Authors

Follow Isaac Sabetai on twitter
Follow Emily DiRico on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

Georgia school superintendent nixes AP African American Studies course2h ago

Credit: John Spink

BREAKING
Delta flight cancellations cause frustrations in fifth day of meltdown
20m ago

Credit: Courtesy image

Tenant chosen to anchor entertainment district at Centennial Yards

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Georgia woman’s plan for nation’s longest paved trail pushes forward
2h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Georgia woman’s plan for nation’s longest paved trail pushes forward
2h ago

Credit: TNS

New Vogtle reactor back online after outage caused by valve issue
The Latest

Credit: AP

Harris moves quickly in Georgia’s shifting political landscape following Biden’s...
2h ago
How rare was Biden’s exit? Unusual but not unprecedented
2h ago
Raphael Warnock on Kamala Harris’ presidential bid: ‘She will win’
Featured

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

Tyler Perry covering home repairs for elderly couple featured in AJC
Hyundai’s Georgia electric vehicle plant: What you need to know
Atlantan and UGA grad, NBC Olympic host Maria Taylor’s career soars