Hundreds rally in Atlanta to support federal voting rights legislation

Explore Voting rights advocates rally across US for stronger election laws

Supporters of the Republican laws say they address legitimate security concerns while still making it easy to vote. They say the federal legislation would be a needless intrusion on state and local authority.

“I don’t think we need a one-size-fits-all approach to anything, much less our elections,” said Stephen Lawson, spokesman for the group Greater Georgia, founded by former Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler. “I think it’s a sweeping federal takeover of our elections that ultimately puts a lot of power in the hands of very few people in Washington.”

The voting rights bill passed the U.S. House of Representatives this past week. But it faces longer odds in the Senate, where Republicans can use the filibuster to prevent its passage.

The debate over voting rights is the latest fallout from last year’s contentious presidential election. Democrat Joe Biden defeated incumbent Republican President Donald Trump by a narrow margin in Georgia and several other states.

Trump and his supporters promoted conspiracy theories that Biden won because of widespread voter fraud. They filed dozens of lawsuits challenging Biden’s victories in Georgia and other states.

None of those lawsuits succeeded, and the evidence of fraud they cited was widely discredited. But the lawsuits fueled the suspicions of Trump supporters that the election was rigged. And Republican lawmakers in numerous states passed laws to address those concerns.

Among other things, Georgia’s law would impose new voter identification requirements, curtail the use of ballot drop boxes in metro Atlanta, reduced early voting days in runoff elections, allow unlimited challenges to voters’ eligibility and allow state officials to take control of local election offices after investigations.

Now Democrats in Congress have proposed legislation that would make it harder for states to restrict voting access.

The bill bearing Lewis’ name would require some states to seek federal approval before changing election rules. The “preclearance” provision would apply to states that have numerous voting rights violations over the past 25 years.

Among other things, the bill also would create new standards to determine whether state and local election laws make it harder for certain voters to cast ballots.

On Saturday, numerous speakers said the law is needed to prevent Republicans from suppressing the votes of minority citizens, who tend to vote Democratic.

“What this is about is making sure that everyone has equal access to the ballot, regardless of their ZIP code, regardless of their bank account,” U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta, who now represents Lewis’ district, said in an interview. “I know, as a black woman from the South, I wouldn’t even have the right to vote in this country had it not been for the federal government stepping in and making sure that everyone had access to the ballot.”

Caption U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta, speaks at the March On For Voting Rights rally near Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on Saturday, August 28, 2021. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION Credit: Steve Schaefer Credit: Steve Schaefer

Republicans say Georgia’s new election law is not discriminatory. And they say it’s still easier to vote here than in many Democratic strongholds like New York.

At a Republican fish fry in Perry on Saturday, U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton, warned the crowd that the federal voting rights expansion amounts to government overreach. In an interview, he derided Democratic “gamesmanship” in pushing the John Lewis measure on skeptical lawmakers.

“They know it’s not going to become law” because it can’t pass muster in the U.S. Senate. “We’re in very dangerous times right now, and they’re pushing very dangerous legislation.”

Staff writer Greg Bluestein contributed to this article.