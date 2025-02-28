Radio silence: Atlanta Mayor Dickens has no contact with White House

Breaking: Georgia Senate to investigate Stacey Abrams and New Georgia Project
Mayor Andre Dickens speaks with reporters and editors during an editorial board meeting at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution office in Atlanta on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Mayor Andre Dickens speaks with reporters and editors during an editorial board meeting at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution office in Atlanta on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)
By
15 minutes ago

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens was on the phone with President Joe Biden just days after being elected to lead Georgia’s Capitol city.

But more than a month into the second Trump administration, Dickens has had no contact with the president or his staff.

“I have not had any communication with the White House at all,” the mayor said Friday morning on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Politically Georgia podcast.

“Which is much different than what I had with the previous White House — the Biden-Harris administration,” he said.

The radio silence from Washington, D.C. is a drastic switch for Dickens as he enters the last year of his first term — and as he faces new issues driven by the change in national leadership, like freezes on crucial funding and the firings of federal workers across the city.

“I want some type of relationship (with Trump),” the mayor said. “And right now he’s busy doing what he’s doing, which you know we’re very cautious of and concerned with.”

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens visits with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office to discuss infrastructure improvements made in the city with the help of federal funding.

The Biden administration saw Dickens as a rising star in the Democratic Party and a key ally for rallying voters in swing state Georgia. Dickens was one of only two Georgia politicians, along with U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, appointed to a leadership role in the Biden campaign.

Atlanta’s mayor even sat down with the former president in the Oval Office for a campaign video highlighting how federal infrastructure funds aided improvements at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

At the same time, Atlanta was showered with federal funds from clean energy initiatives to Beltline improvements. When a series of severe water main breaks caused a water crisis across the city, the Biden administration pledged the help of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to assist with the multibillion dollar problem.

“The federal government is critical for this,” Dickens said of Atlanta’s water woes. “Because the size of the problem is in the billions, and we can’t expect local governments to repair billion-dollar infrastructure on our own financially.”

Atlanta Fire Rescue recruits (left) handed out water to Xaku Mitchell (right) on the corner of 10th Street and West Peachtree Street as crews worked Tuesday morning, June 4, 2024 at 11th and West Peachtree Street, one of two significant breaks since Friday afternoon that left thousands in the city with little or no pressure and many other residents forced to boil water. Businesses have also felt the impact and financial woes. (John Spink/AJC)

Dickens is not only the leader of the biggest southern city but also holds a number of national posts like co-chair of the National Housing Crisis Task Force and vice-chair of the Climate Mayors coalition focused on addressing the climate crisis.

Dickens said Friday he hopes Trump will soon turn his attention to the nation’s mayors to hear about their problems.

“Mayors will be able to articulate to him that we are on the ground level of every single thing that the country is dealing with,” he said.

During this week’s State of the City address, Dickens called out Trump’s efforts to slash diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives by urging companies to do-away with programs geared toward bolstering minority precipitation. On stage at the Woodruff Art’s Center, the mayor proclaimed “our diversity is what makes us strongest.”

It was only one line in the 35-minue speech, but Dickens said Friday he was trying to stand up for Atlanta’s values without prompting pushback from the president.

“I had to make sure I stood up for a city that has thrived off of diversity — it’s dangerous to poke,” he said. “I’m not trying to poke the bear. I’m trying to console the public.”

“I’m not, you know, shaking my fist or thumbing my nose that administration of the White House, at all,” he added.

About the Author

Riley Bunch is a reporter on the local government team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering Atlanta City Hall. She covers the mayor and Atlanta City Council while also keeping an eye on the city’s diverse neighborhoods.

Follow Riley Bunch on twitter
Mayor Andre Dickens gives the final State of the City address of his first term at Woodruff Arts Center in Atlanta on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Cobb County fire investigators survey the scene on Oakland Drive that claimed the life of one person Friday.

Credit: Ben Hendren

Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta is seen returning to business Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024 after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon left the suspect and three other people injured. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

