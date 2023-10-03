BreakingNews
Kevin McCarthy ousted as speaker of the U.S. House

How Georgia delegation voted on Speaker Kevin McCarthy ouster

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Politics
By
16 minutes ago
X

HOW THEY VOTED

On removing Kevin McCarthy as U.S. House speaker

“Yes”

U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta

U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta

“No”

U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Augusta

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Pooler

U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, R-Jackson

U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-The Rock

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome

U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville

U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Suwanee

U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton

ExploreRead the updated story

About the Author

Follow Tia Mitchell on facebookFollow Tia Mitchell on twitter

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Michael Blackshire

BREAKING
Fulton prosecutors float plea deals to Trump defendants54m ago

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

TOP NATIONAL STORY
Kevin McCarthy ousted as speaker of the U.S. House
12m ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

UPDATE
Man in custody after SWAT standoff in DeKalb that led to lockdown
10m ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Georgia prison conditions at crisis level, protesters say
2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Georgia prison conditions at crisis level, protesters say
2h ago

Credit: Ric Watkins / AJC file images

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
How Atlanta became the nation’s rap capital: A brief timeline
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Kevin McCarthy ousted as speaker of the U.S. House
12m ago
Fulton prosecutors float plea deals to Trump defendants
54m ago
Judge shoots down attempt to dismiss ‘2000 Mules’ defamation lawsuit
7h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

How Georgia delegation voted on Speaker Kevin McCarthy ouster
16m ago
ATLANTA HALLOWEEN
Zombies and goblins and scares — oh my!
2h ago
Georgia becomes 30th state to allows NIL deals for high school athletes
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top