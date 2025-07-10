Texas heartbreak could have been prevented
How heartbreaking to read of lives lost in the Texas flooding last Friday. Some believe that inaccurate forecasting by the National Weather Service contributed to these losses, which wouldn’t be surprising in light of the Trump administration’s recent dismissal of seasoned personnel in the agency. Meanwhile, Trump dances to celebrate the ugly bill he pushed through Congress with threats and bribes.
Trump has shown his hostility to fighting climate change through a myriad of destructive actions designed to erase environmentalism — such as dismantling key climate research, supporting fossil fuel usage, and opposing green energy.
While dangling before Americans a fairytale vision of prosperity for all, he is encouraging them to bury their heads in the sand regarding climate change, and he is paving the way for many more needless deaths like those of children in Texas.
MARTHA L. MILLER, DECATUR
GOP pride in U.S. has always been high
Lynn Walker Gendusa (“‘We the People’ are failing the Constitution,” July 7) laments the political division and loss of unity in the country. She asks, “Who are we loyal to?”
According to Gallup polling (https://news.gallup.com/poll/692150/american-pride-slips-new-low.aspx), one political party remains fiercely patriotic, with 92% of Republicans proud to be an American today. GOP pride in the U.S. has remained well above 80% for many years. By contrast, only 36% of Democrats today are proud to be American, compared to 62% of Democrats in 2024. Back in 2001, 87% of Democrats were proud.
Overall, Republicans are proud of the country whoever is in the White House, while Democrats’ pride in the country is in decline overall and plunges when Trump is in office. So, who are we loyal to?
DANA R. HERMANSON, MARIETTA
Flag flew with less honor this 4th
Despite our president’s war-hero and peace-maker status (and other inane claims), it seems to me that my American flag flew with less honor and freedom during this Independence Day celebration. As a Navy vet, patriot, civilian volunteer, and student of history, I understand (more than most, I think) the sacrifices made for our nation by the average American citizen, civilian and military.
It is ironic that as a fiscal conservative, I agree in principle with many of the goals of the GOP. Yet their methods echo the lowly operations of second-rate dictators. Perhaps the Democrats might actually show up at the next match with some genuine leadership and force the GOP to do the same, but I doubt either party has the right stuff, at least for now.
E. MARTIN, PEACHTREE CITY
