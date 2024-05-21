BreakingNews
Honks, waves but few voters in North DeKalb

By
48 minutes ago

Nylah McDowell and Iona Atwaters, both 19, waved and smiled Tuesday afternoon at passing motorists on Lavista Road in North DeKalb County.

Sometimes the Druid Hills High School grads got a friendly honk in response to the sign McDowell held urging voters to cast their ballot for Larry Johnson, one of three candidates for DeKalb County CEO.

McDowell said she was generally encouraged by the response.

“Honks, waves, smiles, thumbs-up,” she said. “It’s all right.”

At the nearby precinct inside Briarlake Baptist Church voter turnout was light. At noon, just 89 voters had cast ballots.

Nylah McDowell and Iona Atwaters, 19-year-old volunteers for DeKalb County CEO candidate Larry Johnson, encourage passing motorists on Lavista Road to cast their ballots in Tuesday's general primary.

Credit: Chris Joyner

icon to expand image

Credit: Chris Joyner

Joyner has been with the AJC since 2010 as a member of the investigations and politics team.

