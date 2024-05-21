Honks, waves but few voters in North DeKalb

Nylah McDowell and Iona Atwaters, both 19, waved and smiled Tuesday afternoon at passing motorists on Lavista Road in North DeKalb County.

Sometimes the Druid Hills High School grads got a friendly honk in response to the sign McDowell held urging voters to cast their ballot for Larry Johnson, one of three candidates for DeKalb County CEO.

McDowell said she was generally encouraged by the response.