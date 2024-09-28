Politics

Here’s how the polls, experts and gamblers see the presidential election in Georgia

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris have seen their numbers ebb and flow.
Polls show that the presidential race in Georgia between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump is a toss-up, but gambling sites give Trump an edge. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Polls show that the presidential race in Georgia between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump is a toss-up, but gambling sites give Trump an edge. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
By
5 hours ago

The race between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris in Georgia appears to be another close contest.

Recent polls mostly show Trump with higher levels of support than Harris, but every poll is within the margin of error. The Republican has a slight edge in the gambling markets.

Eight high-quality polls of the state have been released since last week. In six of those polls, Trump has had narrow advantages ranging from about 4 percentage points in The New York Times/Siena poll to 1 percentage point in the Bloomberg/Morning Consult and Marist polls. Harris led the Fox News poll by 3 percentage points and Bloomberg/Morning Consult by 1 percentage point. Overall, Trump averages about a 1 percentage point lead in the polls.

Both candidates have seen their numbers ebb and flow since the summer. The Fox News poll marks the first time Harris had led a poll since late August, but nearly every poll has the race within the margin of error.

This is how polls have seen the race since President Joe Biden withdrew in July:

Election forecasters have labeled the race a toss-up. Gamblers give a small advantage to Trump. On Predictit, a share predicting a Republican win costs 58 cents, compared with 44 cents for Harris as of Sept. 27. On Polymarket, a user betting on Trump would win about $16 for wagering $10, compared with $25 on a $10 wager for Harris.

About the Author

Follow Isaac Sabetai on twitter

Isaac Sabetai is an audience specialist with the state and federal politics team. He builds data visualizations and other projects that help explain what Georgia lawmakers are doing and how the state is or isn't changing.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Nikki Haley’s voters in Georgia could play a decisive role in November
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP, McClatchy

Kamala Harris raised twice as much money in Georgia in August than Donald Trump did
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Georgia is key to the Southern strategies of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump
Placeholder Image

Credit: Getty, The Washington Post

Kamala Harris is spending more money on political ads in Georgia than Donald Trump is
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: David Goldman

Donald Trump’s trip to the Georgia-Alabama college football game fits a campaign strategy2h ago
Hurricane Helene a test for Georgia’s governor and state leaders
The U.S. House Judiciary Committee found Nathan Wade. It wants to see him in Washington.
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

LIVE UPDATES
Helene in Georgia: 11 dead, flooding widespread, over 1 million without power
Children’s Healthcare to move all Egleston patients to new hospital Sunday
Judge halts Sapelo Island zoning referendum in blow to Gullah Geechee residents