Gwen Walz to campaign in Georgia this week

Gwen Walz, the wife of Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, is headed to Georgia this week to campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Gwen Walz is scheduled to make stops in Augusta and Atlanta on Thursday and Friday to meet with educators, volunteers and others. It’s her first visit to Georgia since her husband was tapped as Harris’ running mate.

It comes after back-to-back visits this week to Georgia by the Republican vice-presidential nominee, U.S. Sen. JD Vance, and Walz. Gwen Walz’s previously scheduled trip to Georgia earlier this month was postponed.