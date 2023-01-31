Gov. Kemp pushes bill to grant welfare during pregnancy

Low-income pregnant women could soon qualify for welfare, according to a bill filed Monday on behalf of Gov. Brian Kemp.
The legislation, House Bill 129, comes after the governor announced the policy during his state of the state address last week.
Under the proposal, sponsored on behalf of Kemp by Lawrenceville Republican state Rep. Soo Hong, low-income women could apply to the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program while pregnant. Currently, those women would only be eligible for TANF, commonly known as welfare, once the child was born.
To qualify now for welfare, a child must be in home with one parent or, if two parents are in the home, one must be physically or mentally incapacitated, school-aged children must be immunized and have an acceptable school attendance record and meet income requirements. For example, a family of three must have a gross income below $784 a month.
This bill make it so pregnant women who don’t yet have children qualify for the benefit.
It was unclear how many people would qualify for the funds. The governor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The proposed bill is a slight change in Georgia’s policy around welfare — for more than a decade, Georgia has sought to reduce the rolls.
In June 2022, welfare benefits were granted to 6,190 Georgia households, according to data from the Division of Family and Children Services. That’s a decrease of nearly 81% since 2006, the earliest year for which DFCS data is available, when 33,302 households received welfare benefits.
About the Author
Credit: Photo courtesy Bailey Stockton