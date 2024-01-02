GOP redistricting claims its first Democratic target in the Georgia House

“It has been an incredible honor to serve the people of House District 40,” Stoner said. “I have known Rep. Anulewicz for over 20 years as we have served together in the Legislature and on the Smyrna City Council. She will serve my former constituents in the new House District 42 well.”

Anulewicz praised Stoner for his service as a “relentless advocate” in the state Senate from 2005 to 2013 and the state House since last year.

Credit: Bob Andres Credit: Bob Andres “I look forward to continued collaboration with Rep. Stoner on behalf of Cobb County through 2024,” Anulewicz said. “I look forward to strengthening my relationship with the residents, businesses and other community stakeholders that are joining House District 42.”

Stoner plans to complete his two-year term, which lasts until January 2025.

Stoner has been here before. He was previously a victim of redistricting when he served in the Georgia Senate. Republicans redrew his district to make it much more competitive for GOP candidates and Stoner, running in the new district, lost his re-election bid in the 2012 election.

Georgia’s political maps had to be redrawn because of U.S. District Judge Steve Jones’ ruling in October that the state’s districts illegally weakened Black voters during the first round of redistricting in 2021.

Jones ordered five additional majority-Black districts in the state House, along with two more Black districts in the Senate and one more in the U.S. House. Jones, an appointee of Democratic President Barack Obama, decided last week that the Republican-controlled General Assembly’s latest redistricting “fully complied” with his order.

Besides Stoner and Anulewicz, it’s unclear whether any other legislators who were placed in the same districts will also decline to seek reelection.

The other six representatives who were paired together are Democrats Saira Draper and Becky Evans of Atlanta, Democrats Gregg Kennard and Sam Park of Lawrenceville, and Republicans Beth Camp of Concord and David Knight of Griffin.