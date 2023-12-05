Georgia Republicans pass maps that secure control of General Assembly

Democrats said the GOP maps fail to comply with U.S. District Judge Steve Jones’ order after ruling that the General Assembly illegally weakened Black voting strength in violation of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 during redistricting two years ago.

But Republicans said they followed Jones’ order for more Black districts, even though those districts wouldn’t do much to increase representation for Black voters in next year’s elections.

“How in the world are we weakening the Black vote in these two (Senate) districts if we are drawing majority (Black) districts?” asked state Rep. James Burchett, a Republican from Waycross. “I cannot for the life of me figure that out. How are we diluting the vote?”

Democrats called the GOP’s maps a “hoax” and a “shell game.”

“Georgia Republicans would rather force the court to draw these maps than pass fair maps that recognize the growing power of voters of color,” said state Sen. Tonya Anderson, a Democrat from Lithonia. “This map weakens the power of Black voters. It exists only to entrench the power of the current majority.”

Georgia’s Black population increased by nearly 500,000 residents since 2010, but they weren’t given adequate opportunities for additional representation, according to the judge’s ruling. The state’s white population declined by about 52,000 in the past decade.

Republicans currently hold a 33-23 majority in the state Senate and a 102-78 advantage in the state House under GOP-drawn maps from 2021, a lead that would remain mostly intact under the new district borders.

Under the House map, the Republican majority protected its partisan advantage by moving three sets of Democratic incumbents into the same districts, forcing half of them out of office in next year’s election. One pair of GOP incumbents is also drawn together.

In the Senate map, two “new” majority Black districts in the south metro Atlanta area would be represented by Black Democratic incumbents, state Sens. Gail Davenport and Donzella James.

The state Senate was also expected to approve revised congressional districts that would maintain Republicans’ 9-5 majority in the U.S. House.

Jones ordered an additional majority-Black U.S. House district, but the General Assembly’s proposed congressional map solidifies existing party splits and doesn’t include opportunities for more competition or changes.

The congressional map could receive a final vote in the House on Thursday.

Kemp must sign the revised maps into law by Friday to meet Jones’ Dec. 8 deadline.

Georgia has appealed Jones’ ruling, but the new political boundaries will be used in next year’s elections unless the judge rejects them and his decisions survive in appellate courts.